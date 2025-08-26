The recent comments on Monday Night RAW about the late Ozzy Osbourne after his death did not sit well with his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who fired back at WWE Superstar Becky Lynch.

During the August 25, 2025, edition of RAW, which emanated from Birmingham, England, Lynch delivered a promo. She roasted the city, mentioning Osbourne.

“The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago,” Lynch said. “In fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA — a proper city — because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too.

This did not sit well with Kelly Osbourne, who responded via her Instagram Stories. Osbourne tagged a fan page of the wrestler on Instagram, who clarified they are “only a fan page” on their Instagram Stories, but the message was still clear.

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag!” Osbourne said of Lynch. “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. [Hashtag Birmingham forever] shame on the [WWE] for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Lynch was setting up her feud with Nikki Bella heading into Clash in Paris. WWE is currently in the midst of their European tour, which included a stop in Birmingham. Lynch attempted to get heat from the crowd by invoking Osbourne's name.

Ozzy Osbourne's relationship with WWE

Before his death, Osbourne was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He had made several appearances in the company, including in 1986 at WrestleMania 2.

Despite his relationship with the company, his daughter did not take Lynch's comments well. Kelly Osbourne is an actress and singer with roles in the likes of The 7D. Additionally, she has released two studio albums to date.

Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, in his home at 76 years old. His final concert took place just weeks before on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.