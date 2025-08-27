The reaction to WWE star Becky Lynch‘s recent dig at the late Ozzy Osbourne after his death has been mixed, with the Black Sabbath singer's daughter even responding.

Bryan Alvarez discussed WWE's reaction to the moment during the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. He said Lynch's current persona “sucks,” and WWE is “embarrassed” by the moment.

“You could just hear the crowd, they died. They did not want to hear about the death of Ozzy, they did not want Ozzy's death used as cheap pro wrestling heat,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez clarified that Kelly Osbourne's response to the matter was real, not part of a storyline. “Kelly is not happy,” Alvarez stated. “I was told WWE is embarrassed.”

Now, WWE may be left with no choice but to publicly apologize. Alvarez notes that they rarely do that, so that shows the gravity of the situation.

WWE star Becky Lynch's Ozzy Osbourne comment on RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne, who performed his last ever show in 2025, singing in 2022.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images.

During the August 25, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Lynch took a shot at the Birmingham crowd by bringing up the local hero Osbourne. She was hyping up her match against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris during the promo.

“The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago,” Lynch said to the crowd. “In fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA — a proper city — because if I lived in Birmingham, I'd die too.

This did not sit well with everyone. Ozzy's daughter Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to respond to Lynch, calling the current Women's Intercontinental Champion a “dirtbag.”

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag!” Osbourne fired back. “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. [Hashtag Birmingham forever] shame on the [WWE] for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE ever apologizes. If Alvarez's reporting is correct, Lynch's comments were an unexpected cheap shot at the Birmingham legend.

