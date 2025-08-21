A cause of death for WWE legend Hulk Hogan may have been revealed in a new report from TMZ.

TMZ reports that Hogan could have been the victim of medical malpractice. Sources told them that there was an occupational therapist at his house when he stopped breathing, who pointed this out.

According to the police report, the therapist alerted the responding officers that Hogan was the victim of medical malpractice. Apparently, during one of his recent operations, the surgeon “severed” Hogan's phrenic nerve. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm, which controls breathing, and sources told TMZ that Hogan didn't have any episodes before his passing. Instead, he stopped breathing. His wife, Sky, was the one who made the 911 call when he stopped breathing.

In an update, Hogan's widow confirmed that his phrenic nerve was “compromised” during one of his recent surgeries. She also confirmed that an autopsy was done. However, she did not share any results. His body. has yet to be cremated.

TMZ notes that conversations between the police officers were captured on their body cams. They discussed what the occupational therapist had told them. Per TMZ, the original conversation between the therapist and officers may also have been recorded.

We will wait and see if this is investigated further. TMZ notes that Hogan's daughter, Brooke, has called for an autopsy already, which has since happened.

Previously, it was reported that Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, a heart attack. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. Apparently, he also had a history of leukemia, which only came to light after his passing.

Hulk Hogan's death

On July 24, 2025, the world was rocked by the news of Hogan's death. He passed away in his home in Clearwater, Florida, in the morning. His passing occurred a couple of months after he underwent an anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedure.

Throughout his legendary wrestling career, Hogan was a six-time WWE Champion. He also won the Tag Team Championship once with Edge, and he was a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Hogan was inducted into the WE Hall of Fame twice — once as a singles wrestler and once as part of the New World Order (NWO).