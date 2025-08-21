Legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced that her mom, Alice Stratigias, has died. It sounds like the cause of death was cancer, judging by her post.

Stratus took to Instagram to share a compilation of videos of her late mother. She wrote a lengthy caption to go along with it as she remembered her mom.

“My mama is gone,” her post began. “I don’t even know how to write this… she passed last week and I haven’t been able to find the words. It’s as if writing the words makes it more real that my best friend, my safe place, my go-to, the one who was there for every single moment of my life, showing up for me in ways that no one else ever could for every milestone, every heartbreak, every joy – is gone. She was always there and now she won’t be.

“You’ve all seen her by my side – cheering me on from the crowd, along for my travels, exceeding expectations as a Nana – practically a second mom to my children. My kids only know a life where their Nana was always there. Explaining to them that she won’t be there anymore was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” she continued.

Stratus also praised her mom's toughness. Even while she was battling, her mom put others first. Stratus also said her “heart feels broken in a way I can't describe.”

Going forward, Stratus will take what she learned from her mother as a parent. Her mom's legacy will never die. “I promise your grandkids will never forget the incredible woman their Nana was,” Stratus promised.

“Thank you for loving me so fiercely, for shaping me into who I am, and for showing me what it means to be resilient,” Stratus praised. “You are my literal fighting spirit and dammit, I'm gonna miss you so much! [f**k cancer, mama Stratus].”

Our thoughts go out to Trish Stratus and the WWE legend's family following her mom's passing.

Several WWE stars flooded her post's comments section. Five-time Women's Champion Alexa Bliss wrote, “I'm so sorry[,] Trish – sending you love.” Natalya also commented, saying, “My heart breaks for you. Your mom will always be with you. And always be looking over you and your entire family. I'm keeping you close to my heart during this unimaginable time, Trish.”