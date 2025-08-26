With his final years as a WWE Superstar rapidly coming to a close, fans are wondering who John Cena will share the ring with before calling it a career.

Randy Orton? Check. CM Punk? Check. Cody Rhodes? Check, multiple times, in fact.

But what about “Dirty” Dominik Mystero? The second-generation WWE Superstar who has been splitting time between RAW and Lucha Libre AAA, Mysterio is the current holder of the Intercontinental Championship, the one belt Cena hasn't held during his illustrious career. Would Cena take a shot at the Judgement Day member in the pursuit of adding “Grand Slam Champion” to his resume once and for all? Well, if Cena wants to step up, Mysterio is more than willing to stomp him down, as he explained in an appearance on the Rap On Wrestling podcast.

“I mean, he can try, and what's that thing he says? If you want some, come get some,” Mysterio declared via Fightful. “You know what? John, you know where I'm at. If you want to come finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be.”

Now, as wild as it may be to comprehend, Cena and Mysterio are two of the more veteran members of the WWE Universe, with the former debuting for the promotion in 2000 and El Hijo de Rey Mysterio following close behind in 2005, when he played a consequential role in his father's program with the late, great Eddie Guerrero. Allowing the duo to throw down, especially in Cena's final match like Saturday Night's Main Event in December, would add some excitement to the card and give “The Face That Runs the Place” one final chance to hold a belt over his head and smile, this time giving fans a moment they will never forget as a babyface hero.