After teaming up with the new Bloodline, Bronson Reed's Samoan heritage was acknowledged by WWE's “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

During his promo on the August 25, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Reigns called out Reed, with whom he is feuding.

“Hold up,” Reigns began, “this guy's Samoan? Why didn't anybody ever [tell me]? That means your ass belongs to me. Hey, so maybe we should start this thing over, huh? How about I give you one more shot since we're cut from the same fabric. How about you bring your big old ass down here and return my shoes, apologize to my people for wasting our time, acknowledge me, and don't ever send disrespect my way again.”

“Hold up… is this guy Samoan? Why didn’t anybody tell me? That means your ass belongs to me.” ROMAN REIGNS JUST COOKED BRONSON REED LMAOOOO#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/goI9OwkzKQ — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The two came to blows, and Reigns stood tall ahead of their match at Clash in Paris. WWE security came out to separate them, but Reigns ultimately got the last laugh. Fans will have to wait a few more days to see who wins their first singles match.

Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed's WWE feud

Reigns and Reed are days away from their first-ever singles match against each other. They will face at Clash in Paris, WWE's upcoming PLE.

Previously, they had shared the ring during the 2024 Men's WarGames match. Reigns led the OG Bloodline — the Usos (Jey and Jimmy), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk — against Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline (Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu). They enlisted the help of Reed as a fifth member. Reed is of Samoan descent, but he is not part of the Anoa'i family.

Since then, Reed has joined his former rival Seth Rollins's faction, the Vision. Reed and Bron Breakker are the two younger stars learning under Rollins and “The Oracle,” Paul Heyman.

Over the last couple of months, Reed has been attacking Reigns, stealing his shoes after these attacks. He has made the “Shoe La Fala,” a play on the Ula Fala Reigns wears as the “Tribal Chief.”