Becky on her book ⬇️

While the next few months will be incredibly busy for Becky Lynch, with a spot in the Elimination Chamber officially booked and a chance for a prominent match at WrestleMania a single win away, things will be extra interesting for “The Man” because soon, she will be a published author, with her debut book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl” officially slated to come out on March 26th, 2024.

Asked about the process of writing a book and the excitement surrounding this new chapter in her life by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch revealed how exciting it is to get something she's been working on for years out into the world.

“I was (working on a book), and I was working on it for many years. I would go, and then I would stop, and then I would start again, and I would stop. It wasn't kind of a cohesive work stream. I would sit down, and for a while, I would get into it, and then I got a proper deadline, and that really helped things and changed the game. Within about five weeks, I scrapped the whole thing, re-wrote it, and got to a point that I was very proud of. Now, I'm looking forward to people reading it and telling me what they think of it.”

Asked if there was anything she was worried about including in the book, Lynch said yes, noting that she had to be honest with herself in order to give readers an honest portrayal of her experience.

“Absolutely everything. Especially when you're talking about other people. Your perspective is your own, you're always going to be bias, you're always going to view yourself as the superhero. Sometimes, you're not. Sometimes, you're the a**hole. I think it's about being honest. Also, representing that person. When people are reading your book, they're reading it as if you are the hero of the story, so you have a tendency to maybe want to villainize people. I don't think that's fair because they don't get to defend themselves. I try to be as honest as possible, so when people are a**holes, I try to represent them as a**holes. When I was the a**hole, I definitely represented myself as the a**hole.”

How will wrestlers feel about Lynch's book when it eventually comes out? Will they appreciate her characterizations, or will they instead create more controversy than closure? Fans will have to check it out next month to find out.

Becky Lynch is ready for the Elimination Chamber.

After punching her ticket to the Elimination Chamber with a RAW win over Shayna Baszler, Cathy Kelley reached out to Becky Lynch for comment about the bout. Unsurprisingly, Lynch had a lot to say on the matter, as she had to work very hard to get the win.

“In a lot of pain. Shayna beat the holy h*ll out of me, but last time I beat her, I think I was four weeks pregnant or three weeks pregnant, and I had my little baby training me for this match today, so everything felt like it came full circle, and it's keeping me on the right path,” Becky Lynch explained via Fightful. “My dreams feel pretty big right now. Maybe at times unattainable, but with the support system that I have and everything that I'm putting into it right now, I feel like I can't fail, and I don't want to let her down.”

When Kelley followed up with a question about the Elimination Chamber and how she plans to get ready for the event, Lynch let it be known that she has never been in the match before but plans to prepare for everything it might throw her way.

“I've never been in an Elimination Chamber before, so I don't really know what to expect. But one thing that I do know is that I've been in every other brutal type of match that this company has, and I've either succeeded or I've gotten d**n close to winning. But nearly ain't gonna win the race this time, and this time, I have to win the race. So I don't think it matters who they put in front of me. I don't think it matters what structure is containing me this time. I'm gonna break free, and I'm gonna break through, and I'm going to go to WrestleMania. I'm going to going to take that championship, I'm going to hold it high above my head and make my daughter proud.”

Will Lynch win the Elimination Chamber for the first time in her career, punching her ticket to WrestleMania and a match against Rhea Ripley? Only time will tell, but when it comes down to experience in the women's division, few come close to “The Man.”