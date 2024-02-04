Superstars had Becky's back.

Before Becky Lynch was a Grand Slam Champion, a WrestleMania main eventer, “The Man,” or even a Four Horsewomen, she was a girl from Ireland with a degree from Dublin Institute of Technology who dreamed of being a WWE Superstar.

Initially signing with NXT back in 2013 and settling on an “Irish Lass Kicker” gimmick that some fans really enjoyed, and others found rather corny, Lynch wasn't “The Man” in NXT during her run from 2013–2015, with the Women's Revolution vaulting her to instant success on the main roster; success she would capitalize on to a borderline unprecedented degree.

And yet, in an appearance on Never Before Told, Lynch revealed how hard it was to find her fit in NXT, as her attempt to be treated like any other Superstar clashed with what WWE wanted a female star to be in 2013. Fortunately, Lynch had performers like Seth Rollins and John Cena that she could fall back on for support, and that meant all of the difference in the early part of her career.

“Coming into WWE, I had one very specific goal, and that was to main event WrestleMania and make women's wrestling the coolest thing on TV, and to change the game and to be seen as equal. Even in my early stages in NXT, it was weird and confusing because you were told that women can't punch and you can't use things like steps, and you can't use the post. Are we supposed to just hair-pull and slap each other? It's very confusing,” Becky Lynch shared with Never Before Told via Fightful.

“I even remember being told, ‘Move like a girl.' What, I am a girl, what do you mean? It was all so very confusing. Also, where I wanted to go to, there had been no women that had gone there. It is very male-dominated. I was trying to get to this space where the men were at the top of the card so I had to rely on them for help and for guidance. I was lucky that I had people like you [Seth Rollins] to turn to. John Cena, being able to ask him advice on all the live events. You very much had to go to people who had been in the spots you wanted to be. Luckily, everybody was so willing to help the younger and eager talent in that regard. Nobody is hoarding the secrets for themselves.”

What would have happened if Lynch didn't remain committed to her vision of WWE Superstardom and instead settled into the pattern presented to her? Would she have been able to transcend what a female wrestler was in the WWE Universe for, well, pretty much its entire history to become the most popular performer in the entire promotion for a time? It's impossible to know, but considering all of the success she's had, it's nice to hear her shout out performers like Cena and Rollins, who helped her along the way.

Nia Jax is proud of her in-ring work with Becky Lynch.

As Becky Lynch looks to solidify her spot on the WrestleMania 40 card, one very big domino that will need to fall by hook or by crook is Nia Jax, the “Irresistible Force” at the top of the RAW Women's Division who really wants to take the WWE Women's World Championship off of Rhea Ripley.

On-screen, Lynch and Jax couldn't like each other less, as they are true rivals with years of animosity between them, but when the cameras stop rolling, the latter is incredibly happy to work with the former, as she believes they have done a fantastic job of working together during this current run on RAW.

“Becky is one of the greatest that we’ve had in the women’s division of all time. So, being able to go head-to-head with her, plus calling back a story that happened to us five years ago, being able to recreate that for fans so they can see the intensity between us and how much it really still bothers us this far out. But it’s great. I’m very lucky and blessed to be a part of it,” Nia Jax said via WrestleZone.

“I think it’s pretty incredible that we get to continue to tell the story and feed off of each other out there. So it’s pretty cool. I mean, it’s an honor to be… She’s a great, great character, and it’s an honor to be able to feed off of her.”

In professional wrestling, a heel is only as good as the babyfaces placed across from them, and a babyface, in turn, is only as good as the heels they have to overcome to get what they want. While some may not be massive fans of Jax for one reason or another – largely because she has a history of hurting other wrestlers – her status as a big baddy will only make Lynch look better when she ultimately overcomes her foe, maybe at the Elimination Chamber on the way to a title match at WrestleMania 40?