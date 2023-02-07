GUNTHER is in the middle of a moment in the WWE Universe. He’s the Intercontinental Champion, the first to hold the belt for over 240 days since Shelton Benjamin accomplished the feat all the way back in 2004-05, and after going the distance and setting the record for the most time in a Royal Rumble match by a male performer by over 70 minutes, it’s clear WWE has big plans for the former NXT UK Champion.

But what does GUNTHER want? Does he have goals for the future or wrestlers he’d like to face off against? Well, as it turns out, GUNTHER does have an opponent he’d like to wrestle in the not-too-distant future, and with no match booked for WrestleMania 39 just yet, it looks like this big hoss battle, which he detailed on the Rob Brown Show, has a very real chance of actually happening.

“Of course, I wanted to,” Gunther said via Fightful. “Brock is a one in a millon guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I stopped watching wrestling for a while when I was a teenager and then I got back into it again when I started training. There was a time when Brock was young and he was wrestling Eddie (Guerrero) and Big Show and Kurt Angle, and the guy was fantastic. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would a thing for wrestling and my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.”

Now for fans who have been keeping track, this isn’t the first time GUNTHER has mentioned wanting to wrestle Lesnar. No, back in November, GUNTHER called Lesnar the “biggest possible challenger” for him in WWE, a statement that was proven true for a few moments at the Royal Rumble.

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment,” GUNTHER said. “When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”

Could Paul “Triple H” Levesque give the people – and his IC Champion – what they want at WrestleMania 39? Only time will tell, but every day neither man has an opponent for the “Show of Shows” is one step close to a monster showdown between the two stars.

Booker T had no issue putting over GUNTHER at the Royal Rumble.

Speaking with his Hall of Fame podcast co-host Brad Gilmore, Booker T was asked by fans if he would be willing to work one more match, maybe at WrestleMania 39, to which the two-time Hall of Famer declined. Why? Because he knows for wrestling to keep growing, WWE needs to put over current stars.

“Come on man, I’m done, man,” Booker said. “I’m done this time, I’m serious. This Rumble, it let me know, man. You know like I said, the adrenaline that I got out of it, the rush, you know, what a rush it was, you don’t get tired of that, it never gets old. That never gets old but the old body does. That old body, man, you can’t push yourself too hard like that, like man’s got to know his limitations and just making that 40-yard walk that I had to make at the Alamodome let me know that I don’t need to be nowhere near that ring.”

“I appreciate you guys, I love you guys for thinking about me like that, I really do but man, that’s a young man’s game and that’s why, you know, when I made the quote, you know when people was talking about ‘GUNTHER jobbed me out’ and, you know, I say ‘I’d rather do the job for GUNTHER any day than have GUNTHER do the job for me.’ It’s about these young guys man, it’s about those guys like a GUNTHER getting their champagne wishes and caviar dreams. Get the rocket put on them and send them straight to the moon, alright? Keeping this business alive and well, that’s what this thing’s about. I tell people my appearance in the Royal Rumble was like one of those high-dollar Super Bowl commercials, you know what I’m saying? You’re gonna love it but it’s not there for the whole show, it’s there for a minute, you know what I’m saying? That was me for a minute, a high-dollar Super Bowl ad where you just go crazy when you see it.”

After having to rely on older star for what felt like a decade, WWE finally has a few under-40-year-old megastars like GUNTHER, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley who they can build around long-term. If Levesque is wise, he’ll find a way to put over his current stars, even if it means handing Lesnar a rare L in the process.