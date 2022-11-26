Published November 26, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

When LA Knight was brutally assaulted following his in-ring interaction with Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown, there was only one person who could have been responsible for the interaction: The Fiend himself.

On paper, all of the evidence pointed in Wyatt’s direction; Wyatt was just disrespected by Knight, and then the new mask from Wyatt’s vignettes flashed when the former Max Dupri walked into the back. Who else could it have been, the Maximum Male Models? They don’t have the upper body strength to pull off such a feat, let alone the desire, as they would be too worried about breaking a nail. Afforded a chance to talk on the topic, Wyatt, in his typically long-winded manner, declared that it was not, in fact, him who attacked Knight.

“My name is Bray Wyatt, and I like to think that I have a pretty good grip on what people think that I am,” Wyatt said. “I know that when I go somewhere people are going to stare at me, and I know that people are going to whisper behind my back, and I never mind. It never bothered me. But I pretend like I don’t see and hear those things. But I understand, I have a pulse on what people think I am. See, that’s the thing, my entire life I’ve been looked at like I’m a rabid animal but I am not. And I know what most people want to see out of me; I know people just really want to see the monster, people just really want to see The Fiend and that’s it, right? You want to see the monster, right?

The crowd cheered Wyatt on, though maybe not in the way he was hoping for.

“You want to see the show, right? Some come one, come all, come see the Human Tornado destroy himself and everything around him! And that’s all good and fine but that’s not the man I want to be anymore. Believe me, it’s very hard to explain the burdens I’ve had to go through, man. I know what I’ve given to you, violence, is the only language I’ve shown you I can speak. So I have to be truthful, I am not the one who attacked LA Knight.”

Before Wyatt could continue, the Titantron flashed with a series of quick images before the image of Uncle Howdy appeared to deliver a counterpoint to Wyatt’s claims.

“The world is built on lies,” Howdy said. “Everyone lies, he lies, don’t you see what he’s doing? Open your eyes. He’ll make you believe anything, he’ll give you purpose, he can make you feel wanted but it’s just a lie. You should be careful, he’ll make fools of us all if you listen to him. Never forget, a snake in a cage is still just a snake. Wake up.”

So what gives? Is Wyatt’s psyche so splintered that he doesn’t even know what he’s doing? He was talking to himself in a backstage segment on SmackDown last week after all? Or is there seriously another person under the mask, like his brother Bo Dallas? Only time will tell but needless to say, it’s certainly interesting.

LA Knight responds to Bray Wyatt in the WWE Backstage.

Afforded a chance to respond to Wyatt by Megan Morant and the SmackDown backstage team, did Knight take the high road, a helping of humble pie, and apologize to Wyatt? If you think that, you don’t know LA Knight.

“If you ain’t talking about me then you aint talking, so let me talk to ya,” Knight said. “How was your Thanksgiving, did you enjoy it? Ah, good for you, because I didn’t get to, cause seven days ago, as I’m leaving the arena just minding my own business, next thing I know, I end up getting pulled out from underneath a pile of Bray.”

A pile of what?

“A pile of trash, see, I knew you’d see it my way,” Knight responded. “And now that human trash bag gets to stand out there, vomit his lies to the world and not a single consequence. Isn’t that pretty? Well, it took everything in me to hobble in here and if not for this sling and not for these crutches, consequences would be severe. I would look him in the eyes and say ‘whose game is it?’ and he would quiver, and shiver in fear and say ‘it’s LA Knight’s game’ and then I would proceed to kick his keister in in front of everybody. And that is not an insult, that is just a fact of life… yeah.”

Later in the show, Knight was once again found injured in the back, this time sandwiched between a wall and a large flight case on top of his injured arm. The moral of the story? Don’t talk trash on Wyatt or someone – real-life Uncle Howdy or Wyatt as Uncle Howdy – will get ya.