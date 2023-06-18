Growing up in Cameron, North Carolina, Cameron Grimes was seemingly a world away from the glitz and glamour of professional wrestling, where performers spend their lives flying from major metropolitan city to major metropolitan city to perform for legions of fans across the country and even the world.

And yet, the kid from Cameron, – who was born Trevor Lee Caddell – didn't accomplish his dream alone as he got some key assists along the way from WWE stars like Kevin Owens and Brian Kendrick during pivotal points in his career, as he noted to Ryan Satin in an appearance on his Out of Character show for WWE on Fox.

“Yeah, I was blown away at the opportunity that that was given there, based out of that triple threat match, you know, it spiraled into a six-man tag against Kevin and the Young Bucks and, you know, at the time, those were like the three top guys in that company, so for us three new guys to be coming in and being able to be put up against them that we couldn’t have asked for any more, we couldn’t ask for any bigger opportunity,” Grimes told Satin.

“And actually, there’s like a little side story I want to tell about this PWG thing because I don’t know if it will ever get talked about ever again, but actually, when I was 16 years old in North Carolina, Brian Kendrick and Paul London had a seminar in North Carolina, and I remember my dad made like a manila envelope with like a resume and like promo pictures, and even like a DVD in it that had highlights of like me versus Andrew Everett matches and I remember I gave this to Brian Kendrick as a 16-year-old and said ‘if you would, would you please take this to the promoter of PWG and give him this?’ There’s no way like that would have ever happened, but I was in PWG for about three years at the time and the promoter of PWG texts me and says, ‘hey, I just checked the trunk of my car, and there was a folder in there, and I opened it up, and it was a resume for you so like, so from Brian Kendrick to flew all the way to North Carolina to California and gave a 16-year-old’s resume to the promoter of PWG and somehow that kid ended up working for PWG, and it’s just, it’s just wild, I don’t know.”

Whoa, did you know that KO's final match in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was Mount Rushmore – Kevin Steen and the Young Bucks – versus Grimes, Johnny Gargano, and Cedric Alexander? If a young performer wants to put themselves on the map, retiring Kevin Steen from the indies is a pretty good way to get there.

Cameron Grimes talks growing up next to the Hardy Boyz.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Kevin Owens and Brian Kendrick played a clear role in Cameron Grimes' career, they aren't the only notable professional wrestlers who played a role in his career early on, as he actually grew up alongside the Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff Hardy while they all grew up in Cameron, North Carolina, as he explained to Ryan Satin on Out of Character.

“Yeah, so my father started, uh, Mega Wrestling is what it was called at the time with Matt Hardy, so, uh, the ring that was used to run those shows was in my backyard, so like, I remember going to elementary school, and people knew who I was because I was the house in town that had a wrestling ring in the yard. So like, it’s always been there, and it’s always been what I wanted to do,” Grimes said.

Asked how it felt to grow up in the same town as future WWE Tag Team Champions, Grimes noted it was just the same town but the same street, as, as it turns out, he was actually neighbors with Jeff and Matt for all of middle and high school.

“Yeah 100%, and not even just the same town, we lived on the same street,” Grimes said. “My grandmother lived on the same street as them, and from sixth grade, me and my father moved in with my grandmother, so from sixth grade until I graduated high school, I was next-door neighbors with The Hardy Boyz, so, you know what I mean? So it’s just hard to that it’s not normal that I can’t make it to the WWE because I’m seeing these guys from the same street as me become legends, Hall of Famers.”

Considering all of the professional wrestling that Grimes grew up alongside from middle school through high school, and even after during his time on the indies, it's no wonder the now-29-year-old went all-in on his dream and is now reaping the benefits of that choice a few years later.