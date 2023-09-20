When news broke that Chelsea Green‘s tag team partner, Sonya Deville, would be out of action for the remainder of this year plus a good portion of next year, it hit the WWE Universe hard.

Now granted, it's not like the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has been booked particularly strong in 2023, as multiple reigns have been affected by injuries both legit and Kayfabe – see Lita, Liv Morgan (x2), and now Deville – and others have been, shall we say controversial, but in the world of professional wrestling, every title doesn't get the same attention, especially when there is an act holding the belt that seemingly doesn't resonate with the audience.

In Green and Deville, Paul “Triple H” Levesque seemingly found something special, and it looked like, finally, the division would have an act to build around; it's just a shame that reign lasted all of 28 days and didn't feature a single title defense successful or not.

And yet, despite forming – intentionally or not – a tag team with Piper Niven, Green is still waiting for the day when Deville can finally return to the ring, as she noted in an interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling.

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,' and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things, but not be able to actually grasp a championship,” Chelsea Green said via Fightful. “So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this, to win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment, and then for that to happen, it’s like, ‘God, why?’ But on the same hand, whatever is meant to be will be, and I am counting down the months until Sonya can come back and show the world how strong she is. We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I, we like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist.”

No offense to Niven, who has done her best to fill the mean girl bully vibe that plays off of Green's naivety, but her chemistry with the “Hot Mess” just doesn't hit the same way as it did with Deville, as their work as WWE's unofficial complaints department made for some of the better comedic angles WWE has committed to over the last few years, especially since it wasn't built around Vince McMahon's… unique brand of humor.

Chelsea Green wants to take the Women's Tag Team Titles on tour.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Chelsea Green discussed her desire to take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on tour, as, after watching Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler unify the titles with the NXT Women's Championships, the belts can and should be defended all over the WWE Universe.

“Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause, and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands,” Green said via Fightful. “We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat? We’ve seen time and time again us take on Katana and Kayden. Look, they’ve had their time. Let’s move on to the witchy girls, let’s move on to the purple hair little girl and Indi. Let’s move on to the NXT girls. We’ve got a team I’ve got my eyes on there that Twitter has blowing me up about. Let’s do a world tour with these tag team championships. That’s what they deserve. They deserve to go around the world. They deserve to be on pay-per-views. They deserve to be defended.”

Should WWE allow Green and Niven to hit the road and defend their titles all over the WWE Universe? Well, considering they haven't defended the titles yet on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT, it certainly couldn't hurt.