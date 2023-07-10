After winning a Women's Tag Team Title Number One Contendership Turmoil match to become the new top challengers for the belts currently held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were riding high, proud to earn their third shot at the titles as a team since incorporating in March.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss the match, their win, and the ramification with Byron Saxton, the dynamic duo weren't too pleased with the enthusiasm presented to them by their interviewer.

“I’m sorry, way to burst the excitement bubble, Bryan. Put a little pep in your step,” Green said.

“It’s so low, do you talk to other tag teams like that?” Deville asked. “No, I don’t think he does, only us. Interesting, because we are the only team that has beaten not one, not two, not three, but four teams in one night. Four teams, not even the Champions Liv and Raquel, have done that. Interesting. So what’s gonna happen when we face them? Obviously, you’re looking at your new women’s tag team champions.”

Technically yes, Morgan and Rodriguez have never beaten four other teams in a wrestling ring together, with the duo famously coming up short to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler – remember when they were a tag team? Feels like only last week – at WrestleMania 39. Still, after becoming two-time champions at Money in the Bank, it's hard to bet against the champs, as they have the rare distinction of having never lost their titles in the ring but won them twice over very stiff competition.

Sonya Deville compares working with Chelsea Green and Mandy Rose.

Discussing all things professional wrestling in a special Pride 2023 interview with Forbes, Sonya Deville was asked about what it's like to become a tag team specialist once more, teaming up with Chelsea Green to form a group that doesn't technically have a name just yet but has been incredibly impactful so far this year.

Though this isn't Deville's first rodeo working as part of a tag team, as she has been excited by the new dynamic working with Green, as it's been a real “opposites attract” sort of relationship.

“It’s been insane, it’s been so much fun. We’re like yin and yang, we go perfectly together,” Deville told Forbes. “When I heard the idea, I was like ‘hmm,’ because when you think of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on paper, you think of quite the opposite. But when you put us together, I think our opposites attract and we complement each other. So it’s really funny, it’s also funny because we were on Tough Enough together eight years ago almost, which makes me feel really old, but it’s crazy—a full circle moment—to see us now working together in WWE on Monday Night Raw eight years later from when we were both trying to break us into the business. So that’s cool, too.”

Asked to compare what it's been like to work with Green instead of her former tag team partner – and current DaMandyz Donutz business partner – Deville explained that, while Mandy Rose is a very fun person to be around off camera, on screen, she brought a very different dynamic to their relationship.

“Mandy’s onscreen character wasn’t very funny, but in real life she’s very funny,” Deville said. “But she was more of the bombshell whereas Chelsea’s more comedic. I don’t even know if she means to be, but she’s just very funny on camera. It’s very hard to do segments with her sometimes and not laugh. I think they’re both very different. Mandy was kind of the egomaniac blonde bombshell who was tough in the ring and I feel like Chelsea is kind of this comedic, charismatic Karen-type character that also still has a way of being taken seriously in the ring. I like that about both of them; no matter their role or their look, they’re both very legitimate competitors.”

After famously falling out with Rose on screen, with the duo having to wrestle for their proverbial lives in a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam 2020, some wondered if the WWE Universe has seen the last of Deville, let alone if she would ever find another tag team partner who fit her as well as the leader of Toxic Attraction. While the pairing with Green wasn't seamless at first, the duo has seemingly found a way to exist and bring something new out of each other where it counts. After a tough period of time in 2020 with her stalker, it's nice to see Deville is back to having fun in the WWE Universe.