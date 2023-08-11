When news broke that Sonya Deville was going to miss the remainder of the year and a good portion of 2024 with a torn ACL, it led many a fan to wonder what would happen to Chelsea Green, the other current holder of the title, after unseating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on July 17th.

After watching the titles bounce around month after month after month in 2023, with six different reigns and a vacant period over eight months and change, will fans see that number rise to seven before the end of August, with Green having her strap vacated in favor of some sort of tournament? More likely than not, yes, but not if the “Hot Mess” has her way, as, per her interview on After The Bell, she plans to do everything in her power to keep the title around her waist, even if her lawyers have to speak to the manager about it.

“Do you really think Adam Pearce is taking the bull by the horns?” Chelsea Green asked via Fightful. “It's Adam Pearce. No, I have gone ahead and contacted my lawyers, and I have contacted management, I've let them know, [the titles] are not going anywhere. If they are going somewhere, they're going to have to really put up a fight because at this point in time, they are coming everywhere with me. Nobody is touching these. Do you know how hard I worked for these? Eight years. Eight years, I have been fired and re-hired from this company. They are not going anywhere.”

When Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves noted that DeVille once joked that the Women's Tag Team Titles were cursed – for obvious reasons – Green concurred, especially with the use of the past tense, as she plans on ending that curse and provide stability to the titles once and for all.

“They were cursed. Past tense,” Green added. “I am now the woman to change the trajectory of these tag team championships. They are no longer going to be cursed. I've gone ahead and bought some items to sage them. You will be seeing that on TikTok. We're going to make a new pact for these bad boys. I'm the perfect woman to do that.”

So how is Green going to make it happen? Will she defend her titles as a singles tag team champion, which isn't totally unprecedented but is rarely used for a reason? Or will she enlist help from… somewhere to get it done? Well, Green commented on that too, and needless to say, she has an interesting plan for the title.

“I would love to be a one-man band and defend these bad boys,” Green noted. “With that being said, someone has to come to me and present me with a worthy opponent. At this point in time, truly, the titles are around the waist of the only worthy competitor, which is myself. I'm going to need to see the women step it up in the division and prove to me that they deserve a shot at even stepping in the ring with me. I'll tell you what, I'm not even going to put on an ounce of deodorant in the morning if they're not worth it.”

Fortunately for Green, her plan has already done underway, as she's launched the #ChelseasGotTalent hashtag to elicit talent from all over the globe and has already landed some pretty interesting responses from inside the professional wrestling world and outside of it. If WWE wants to have some fun, they can bring that to RAW and/or SmackDown and really give fans something interesting to sink their teeth into.

R-Truth and Matt Cardona have already tried to answer Chelsea Green's call.

Speaking of #ChelseasGotTalent, if Chelsea Green is looking to add talent to her tag team roster, she already has some WWE options who have thrown their hats into the ring, including R-Truth, who made a pretty compelling case that his return to in-ring action should actually come as part of the Women's Tag Team division.

“Hey, what's up, Chelsea? I heard you were having an audition,” R-Truth noted on Twitter/X. “I heard about that, girl. Pick me. I do a lot of stuff. I tell jokes, I dance, I rap, I sing, I play the harmonica, I play the piccolo, pickleball. I even kill spiders on occasion. Not all spiders, Charlotte's Web was a good one. I'm working my way back to the ring, and I need something to do. You already got the Women's Tag Title. Let me be your partner until your partner comes back.”

If Vince McMahon was still in control of the book, there isn't a doubt in my mind that R-Truth would have been taken up on his offer, as he is the booker who dressed him up as Uncle Sam and had him fight Gunther on the 4th of July, but Paul “Triple H” Levesque is thankfully a bit too serious to make that happen. If, however, Green is down for the gender-swapping fun but wants to work with someone she knows a bit better, she does have an obvious option there too, as none other than her husband, the “Indy God” Matt Cardona – aka WWE's Zack Ryder – has thrown his hat into the ring as well in an appearance on the 98.5 The Sports Hub's Stick To Wrestling podcast.

“I don't know how to deal with that,” Matt Cardona noted via Fightful. “I mean, I am a free agent. I am ‘The Agent.' So if WWE needs me on Monday Night Raw to help Chelsea with those titles, I'm available.”

With Cardona having already carried the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship out to a match at DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan, in a way, it's clear he knows a thing or two about repping the titles like any good champion should. Whether WWE embraces a husband and wife tag team champion team, however, remains to be seen.