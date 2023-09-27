When news broke that Sonya Deville had torn her ACL and would be out of action for roughly a year mere weeks after becoming the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, it called into question what would happen to Chelsea Green and her abbreviated time as a champion.

Sure, WWE has allowed submissions in championship teams before, with Trish Stratus famously subbing in for Lita in what would ultimately be the final match of Becky Lynch's most recent title run, and teams like the Freebirds being so committed to having more members than titles that there is a rule named after them accepted widely across professional wrestling promotions, but Green didn't have another friend in the WWE Universe and had just watched the title get stripped from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a few months back.

With her legacy seemingly on the line, Green hatched a plan and took it upon herself to find a new tag team partner via her social media game Chelsea's Got Talent, which called upon wrestlers and non-wrestlers alike to show why they should join her in the Women's Tag Team Championship circle.

Though WWE didn't ultimately use the idea on television, even though they should have, Green isn't too upset about it, even if she admitted on The Bleav In Pro Wrestling Podcast that she wished it went on “a little longer.”

“I had so much fun watching those submissions come in,” Chelsea Green said via Wrestling Inc. “I wish it went on a little longer, but Piper's here now.”

Would WWE have been better off allowing Green to hold auditions and maybe even break things out into a tournament of sorts, with brackets and even social media votes to decide on her new partner in crime? In a word, yes; considering Green has defended her title exactly zero times regardless of who her tag team partner was, it's safe to say committing a few minutes to that would have been a better use of everyone's time than simply handing the belt off to Piper Niven but hey, in the end, all you can do is play the hand you're dealt, as Green admitted on the podcast too.

“You just have to throw sh** against a wall and see what sticks,” Green said. “That was not my only idea. I had a list of about five or six ideas as I do for my pitches, as I do for everything, and when I threw it against a wall, and it stuck immediately I'm like, ‘Okay, here we go.' I don't know that that was ever going to be on TV. That was just me. It was just me doing it. I never asked for permission.”

Chelsea Green reveals her new mindset after being re-hired by WWE.

Elsewhere on The Bleav In Pro Wrestling Podcast, Chelsea Green decided to reveal her newfound philosophy surrounding her status as a WWE Superstar and how her new mindset has allowed her to thrive where she may have struggled in the past.

“I think if I'm being honest, I feel like uncharted territory is where I've thrived. I have been released, I have been fired, I have been not hired. I have even re-hired. I have gone through all these things in one way or another. It might not be the same of a company, but it's COVID, it's a pandemic, it's not being hired after ‘Tough Enough' when all of the ‘Tough Enough' was hired. All these things I've been through have set me up for just facing uncertainty, or adversity, or whatever it is. I also believe in whatever is meant to be, will be,” Chelsea Green said via Fightful.

“It took me a long time to get there, but I am there, and whatever happens, happens. You can only control certain things. You can control your gear, and the way that you look, and you can control your mindset. That's it. Your mindset is everything from how hard you work, how much attention you give to certain thing things, whatever it is. Just having a positive outlook. I just go to work, I do my work, and I leave. When I am off the clock, I have the best, even if it's 24 hours, the best 25 hours. If I have the best weekend, the best week, whatever it is, I spend my time, I'm going to Halloween Horror Nights, I'm going to Disney, I'm going on vacation, I'm going to Lake Tahoe, I'm visiting my friends and family. I am doing this so differently than I would have done if WWE hired me in 2015. I am not gonna stress about the little things, or the big things. I'm just letting it happen.”

While the WWE Universe is no longer stuck to a few hours of television a week, with Superstars and the promotion alike often shooting angles, it's cool when performers like Green embrace having boundaries in order to performer their best on television and not take any of that drama home during the rest of the week.