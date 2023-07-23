Though she may be the second-most excited member of her household to go to San Diego Comic-Con, that didn't stop Chelsea Green from stepping out into the spotlight as an official representative for WWE in order to help promote the brand and its new action figure offerings at the biggest geek event of the summer.

Asked by Brandon Davis from Comicbook.com about her winding path back to WWE, which officially began in January at the Royal Rumble, Green noted that her path to becoming one of the hottest stars on RAW actually started many years earlier, when she initially applied to be a member of Tough Enough all the way back in 2015.

“Well, the funny thing is, you know, people think my story started at the Royal Rumble, but my story started in 2015 when I was not accepted onto Tough Enough,” Chelsea Green said. “And then when I was eliminated from Tough Enough. And then, when I wasn’t given a job immediately within the company. And then I was, so this bumpy road goes way, way back, and that’s why I feel like I’m so ready for this; this is my moment, this is my time.”

Asked what it felt like to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sonya Deville after nearly a decade of hard work, Green noted that she's ready for the opportunity, and they are already helping to elevate the titles simply by being an actual team.

“Honestly, we’re already doing it. Look at the way we look, look at what we bring to the table, star power, period,” Green said. “All these other teams, they go out there, they’re mismatching, they’re not talking about their game plans, their strategies, that’s not, that’s not Sonya and Chelsea; we come prepared. And we came prepared day one. One of our first tag matches ever was at WrestleMania; who else can say that…? I mean, I almost won, so I just feel like we come with more history and just the element of being prepared, okay?”

Are Deville and Green going to be the team who elevates the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to new heights? Maybe yes, maybe no, but after watching vacant hold the titles longer than every team but Damage CTRL since May of 2022, it's hard not to bet against the field on this one.

Matt Cardona reveals if he could join Chelsea Green in WWE.

Speaking of members of the greater Green family who are also surely spending their weekend in San Diego, Matt Cardona recently made waves on social media when fans discovered that the wrestler formerly known to the WWE Universe as Zack Ryder was backstage at RAW when his wife won the Women's Tag Team titles alongside fellow East Coast shore legend Sonya Deville.

Discussing this not-quite appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cardona noted he didn't want his appearance to be known, but if WWE were to come calling about an interesting opportunity for him to return, he would be stupid not to pick up the phone.

“Listen, I am the Indy God, the Deathmatch King, right? First of all, it was about [Chelsea]. I didn’t go there for me,” Matt Cardona said via Fightful. “So I didn’t want to be backstage, I didn’t want to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out. So I was watching, and I was super proud of her winning the titles. But yeah, like, f**k, I want to walk out in a sold-out arena. It’s great. I’m the Indy God. My dream wasn’t to be a big fish in a small pond. My dream wasn’t to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar. So, of course, listen, my phone’s working. If there’s a 203 number calling, I’ll pick up, and we’ll have a conversation. But Sam, we walked about the three C’s. But we’ll see what happens. Hey, to quote the great Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.”

For years now, it's been rumored that WWE was going to launch a new reality television show like Total Divas or Total Bellas that focused on wrestling couples, with fans assuming that the Cardonas would be a natural fit alongside the likes of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Emma and Riddick Moss. If that happens, re-signing Matt Cardona would be a no-brainer, but even if that never happens, bringing back the “Indy God” as a gatekeeper of sorts in NXT would be the sort of booking decision that gets a few more eyes on the developmental brand and generates the sort of storylines that are largely being wasted in NWA, GCW, and indie feds around the country who don't average 700,000-ish fans a week or have a Mysterio as their mid-card champion.