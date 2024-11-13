While CM Punk is currently on hiatus with injuries after his Hell in a Call match against Drew McIntyre, WWE has lined up one of his upcoming appearances, which marks his return to Madison Square Garden.

Madison Square Garden announced that the WWE Live Holiday Tour will come to New York City on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Punk will be competing at the event

Tickets for the event are on sale. This is the second straight year that Punk will compete at WWE's stop at the Garden. His first matches after returning to the company, albeit non-televised, took place during WWE's 2023 Live Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if Punk returns before the Holiday Tour. With Survivor Series: WarGames coming up, the same event he returned at a year prior, perhaps he will have a spot on the show. There are a couple of episodes of Monday Night RAW left before it occurs — maybe he will be back earlier than expected.

CM Punk's WWE return

Since returning at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Punk has become one of WWE's top stars again. He returned after nearly a decade away from the company.

Punk left WWE in 2014 and seemingly retired from professional wrestling. During his time away, he tried his hand at UFC before making a shocking return to professional wrestling in 2021.

In August 2021, Punk debuted for AEW. He won the AEW World Championship twice during his run. His last match occurred at the 2023 All In event.

Punk successfully defended the “Real World Championship “against Samoa Joe. He was subsequently fired from the company and returned to WWE in the fall.

His first televised match after his return came at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He competed in the men's battle royal, entering at the lucky number 27 spot. While in the match, he eliminated two other competitors before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes.

During the match, Drew McIntyre legitimately injured Punk. This injury put Punk on the shelf for over six months. Despite this, he continued to spark his feud with McIntyre through promos.

While injured, Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions. Their first match occurred at the 2024 SummerSlam event, with McIntyre winning.

They had two more matches, one at Bash in Berlin and another at Bad Blood. The feud culminated with a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood, which Punk won.

Shortly after, CM Punk announced he was taking a hiatus due to the brutality of the match. Punk missed the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.