Dominik Mysterio has had a very busy week in the WWE Universe.

After taking a loss to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a match with his fellow The Judgment Day partner in crime, Damian Priest on RAW, Mysterio became the 15th Superstar to hold the North American Champion under this current lineage and was able to successfully defend it twice since, besting Butch on SmackDown and undermining the “Underdog from the Underground” on the next edition of RAW.

So, with his first trip back to the PC in Orlando since robbing Wes Lee of a 269-day title reign and Mustafa Ali from his opportunity at the strap too, “Dirty” Dom and his “Mami” addressed the NXT audience in the opening segment of the Tuesday night show, with Lyra Valkyria specifically drawing the eye of the “Eradicator.”

“Just like I always say, The Judgment Day, we run all of WWE,” Rhea Ripley . “I mean, look at us; Finn Balor is going to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest is Senor Money in the Bank.”

“And ‘Mami' is the greatest Women's World Champion,” Mysterio added.

“And ‘Dirty' Dominik Mystiero is your new North American Champion,” Ripley said. “I mean the look on all of your faces, I mean, I can see it now: all the neckbeards are freaking out, all the babies were crying, and the women were screaming!”

“And I finally made the Mysterio name relevant,” Mysterio added.

“Don't listen to these people. And as for Lyra Valkyria… you wanna step to me, you wanna get in my face?” Ripley asked. “Very courageous of you. But if you want to-”

Unfortunately for Ripley, she wasn't able to take one final shot at Valkyria, as she was unfortunately interrupted by a raving mad Wes Lee, who wasted no time giving The Judgment Day's representative a piece of his mind.

Dominik Mysterio has landed not one but two North American Title challengers.

Wasting no time with pleasantries, Wes Less marched right into the ring with a microphone in his hands and let Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio know exactly what he wants to do in WWE developmental.

“Nah. Nah, nah, nah. I'm not taking this anymore. I hate seeing my North American Championship in your hands,” Wes Lee said before Mysterio protested to Ripley being cut off.

“Shut up! For 269 days, that title represented hard work and opportunity. I lifted that title, but that title also made me a better competitor because I put my heart and soul into that title. And to lose it the way I did, to you? You'd best believe, I want my rematch.”

“Please Wes, come on, a new North American Champion is exactly what NXT needed,” Ripley said.

“Now don't get it twisted, I agree with you; we do need a new North American Champion: tonight,” Lee demanded.

Unfortunately for Lee, he too was interrupted, this time by Mustafa Ali, who was similarly disappointed with how the main event of the previous edition of NXT turned out.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, hey Wes, listen to me, man; I've got love and respect for you, but for you ‘Dum Dum,' I've got no love and no respect,” Ali said. “You see, you stole that from me and that's what you do; you steal things. You steal catchphrases, you steal your daddy's 619, you steal your other daddy's Frog Splash, and you stole my opportunity to become the new North American Champion. It was gonna be me who defeated Wes Lee but last week this clown had to drop the ball and… hey Wes, I didn't mean it like that, alright? I'm sorry, I'm just angry! I;m frustrated! I was in like and this dude just shows up and cuts in line. And do you know what? It's your fault too because you let him cut in line. I told you, I warned you not to take the match but you're too stupid to listen-”

After watching Ali and Lee exchange words in the middle of the ring, Mysterio laid out a challenge for The Great American Bash that one or both performers can accept if they so choose.

“Hey, this seems like a you guys kind of problem, not a ‘Mami' and Dom Dom kind of problem,” Mysterio said. “So I don't care which one of you is at the Bash, h*ll, ‘Mami' said I'll fight both of you. Wes, Imma break all of your records.”

And just like that, it was done; both Ali and Lee accepted the match, and Dom Dom will find himself taking part in a North American Championship match where he doesn't have to be pinned to lose his title. Risky? You bet, but what “Mami” wants, “Mami” gets.