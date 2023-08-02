At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre is going to either secure a very big win the likes of which alters the WWE record books forever, as Gunther will be just 33 days away from overcoming Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record with the Intercontinental Championship, or he will drop the ball, drop the match, and drop down the rankings to the point where he might have to wait his turn for another shot at “The Ring General's” IC Title.

Daunting? You bet, after coming very close to securing the strap at WrestleMania 39 in a match that also featured long-time friend Sheamus, this is the closest McIntyre might ever get to taking down the leader of Imperium, but in true McIntyre fashion, he isn't too concerned about the match, as he's already been discussing new potential matches and feuds for down the line.

Stopping by Under The Ring just in time to help promote SummerSlam to the WWE Universe, McIntyre was asked about his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes and if the former WWE Tag Team Champions would ever entertain a one-on-one feud with his fellow The Dashing One. Though McIntyre doesn't book the shows, he believes there could be money in putting the duo in the ring together at some point in the future.

“We (McIntyre & Rhodes) were the Tag Team Champions; we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones. A lot of people forget that, but yeah, similar journeys,” Drew McIntyre said via Wrestling News Source.

“We got The Dashing Ones thing, and there’s lots of other story elements and things that weren’t even on TV that can be touched upon.

“That’s a money story down the line and when the time is right. I don’t even wanna think about touching that until the time is right, but it’ll be a big deal when it happens.”

As crazy as it may sound, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre haven't wrestled each other in a non-battle royal since all the way back in 2017, when a last-nameless Cody wrestled Drew Galloway for WCPW as part of the Pro Wrestling World Cup. If WWE wants to lean into that storyline and embrace the similar pathways that brought the two performers to, from, and back to The Fed once more, there certainly could be something special awaiting fans in the future.

Drew McIntyre remains proud of bringing Clash at the Castle to the UK.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Under The Ring, Drew McIntyre touched on Clash at the Castle and the immense pride he still feels about bringing the show to Wales, especially considering he was pushing WWE brass to bring a big stadium show to the UK for ages.

“Man, it feels good to be right. I don’t like to say I told you so, but… [laughs]. I had been harassing management for many, many years. When it came to the stadium show in the UK, I’ve always known the passion for the UK fans, I knew that they would show up if they were getting something that was theirs, and I know financially how good it would be for the company. Obviously that’s not my [place], it isn’t for me to say, ‘We should just do this’ because I don’t understand the logistics, and that was the excuse I got initially. But when it got to the point where we were doing super shows in places like Australia, suddenly things like logistics and time difference raised my eyebrow. I said, ‘Okay, we really should be looking at this.’ Eventually, I heard rumblings of the conversation of [the UK] maybe getting a stadium show, and eventually, I was able to get involved and speak to the government. It was so cool to finally get a significant stadium show at Clash At The Castle, and also to be in the main event and to hear the fans,” McIntyre said via Fightful.

“Then to see every show afterwards, seeing the TV [tapings] selling out left and right and just in general, the product across the world, WWE is so hot right now selling out all over the place. You get big shows in places like Puerto Rico and the UK, to see how passionate the fans are, hopefully shows the US fans [that they] better up their game, or we may start taking our shows elsewhere across the world. We want to hear that kind of noise in every single building we go to, not just somewhere outside the US.”

While Drew McIntyre wasn't booked for a match on Money in the Bank in London, England- though his surprise return at the event did garner massive pops from the fans in the arena and online – he may be in luck, as John Cena pushed for WrestleMania to come to the UK for a show in the not-too-distant and received a massive reaction in the O2 as a result. Unless Grayson Waller gets his way and brings WrestleMania Down Under, McIntyre may get to work his magic at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in his native land before the end of the decade.