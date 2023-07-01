When it was announced that Gunther was going to defend his Intercontinental Championship mere miles away from where he spent 900-plus days as the NXT UK Champion versus Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank, it left a meh reaction from fans across the WWE Universe.

Sure, Gunther and Riddle have been going at it for a while now, with the trio of the “Original Bro,” Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn working matches agent Imperium pretty consistently over the last month, but did fans really need to see a singles match between the duo, especially with the latter dealing with an ankle injury?

As it turns out, the answer was yes, as the match was very good and if Riddle was 100 percent the outcome might have been different but unfortunately for the “Ring General” he didn't have much time to think about that, as, after his Money in the Bank match came to an end with a clean win, none other than Drew McIntyre made his triumphant return – the rumors of his leaving were wrong, Michael Cole declared – to informally challenge the Vienna, Austria native for his IC Title via a combination Glasgow Kiss followed by a Claymore.

So what gives? Is McIntyre going to be Gunther's foe at SumemrSlam, a semi-sequel to their match at WrestleMania 39 sans Sheamus? If so, the “Ringe General” has better get to training in the Imperium Dojo, as after three months away and some contentious contract negotiations, it would appear Gunther is going to face off against one ticked-off Scotsman.