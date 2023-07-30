Though it may not often seem like it, Drew McIntyre actually has a great deal of respect for Gunther.

Two members of the Intercontinental Championship fraternity, a group that features 184 different title reigns since the belt was introduced in 1979, including three by the strap's lone female holder, Chyna, Gunther has helped to elevate European wrestling to new heights, brought pride back to the mid-card title, and ultimately has showcased the sort of hard-hitting, Europeans Strongstyle wrestling that has dominated the English scene since McIntyre was a child and Sheamus was in his early 40s.

Discussing his appreciation for Gunther on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, McIntyre noted that he appreciates everything Gunther brings to the table, even if he knows he's got to put him down when the time comes in Detroit.

“The way I see whatever I’m doing, I’m trying to make it stand out more than anything else on the show. It doesn’t matter if it’s a segment with newer talent or [with] people still getting to know them, I'm always trying to figure out how it can stand out more than anything else going on. It’s a little easier in this situation, returning to a program with Gunther. As you mentioned, he really has elevated this title, he’s done such an incredible job. Of all of the superstars who have returned and new superstars that have been introduced over these past couple of years, I’d probably put him at the top of the list. He’s done such an incredible job at reinventing himself from who he was on the independents and NXT UK, and he should be very proud of himself because he has done an incredible job,” Drew McIntyre said via Fightful.

“Sadly, all good things must come to an end eventually. Drew McIntyre is back to ruin that party, and I think for our audience, especially our smart audience who listen to this podcast, Gunther finally has an opponent outside of probably like Sheamus where people are like, ‘Oh, he may lose this one, he’s probably going to lose this one.’ People are questioning it rather than [saying], ‘This is just another good Gunther match.’ We now have a program, a big match where people are like, ‘Okay, I want to see these two guys together. Oh, Gunther’s in jeopardy, he’s perhaps gonna lose the title. Drew’s back, he’s finally gonna get his moment with a title in front of the fans.’ The run Gunther’s been on, [we have] the opportunity to stand above even the world title match, which is the goal.”

Will McIntyre hoist the Intercontinental Championship at the end of his match with Gunther at SummerSlam? Objectively speaking, probably not, as the “Ring General” just needs a few more weeks with the “Working Man's Title” to unseat The Honky Tonk Man as the longest-reigning title holder in the championship's 40-plus year history. Could McIntyre take the belt once Gunther's reign breezes past day 455? Yes, that feels far more likely, and the right play considering everything going on in the WWE Universe.

Drew McIntyre talks about his time away from WWE after WrestleMania 39.

Speaking of Drew McIntyre's time away from WWE after WrestleMania 39, this time in a sitdown interview with TMZ, the “Scottish Warrior” noted that while he's only wrested a few matches since his return, he's excited to work with Gunther at SummerSlam.

“I've been off since WrestleMania. It's the longest time I've been out of the ring, ever,” McIntyre said. “I've only had two matches since I came back. I will not be at Raw next week, and I'll be going straight into that match.”

Asked about his time away, McIntyre recalled all of the rumors he experienced

“It was cool getting a break,” McIntyre said. “There was a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out. Probably about 50 different things. It's amazing, the stories out there when you're not on TV. People talk. There might have been some smoke and fire with a few of them, but it was nice people were talking about me when I wasn't there. I did have to get things fixed physically. Unlike injuries I've had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was able to enjoy time at home.”

Did McIntyre actually consider leaving WWE for AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or another promotion? Maybe yes, maybe no, but in the end, McIntrye didn't have to take his Drew Galloway trunks out of storage and will instead get to wrestle Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. In the end, it's safe to say he made the right call.