Though they should technically be focused on each other in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, as they are technically set to face off for the World Heavyweight Championship, Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins just can't seem to help themselves: they really hate CM Punk.
Afforded chances to talk wrestling in the lead-up to WrestleMania, with McIntyre appearing on The Bump and Rollins playing a game of Hot Ones Versus with his wife, Becky Lynch, the duo largely talked about the “Showcase of the Immortals” and their wrestling careers, but through it all, both found a way to bring up the “Best in the World” and point out why no one likes him one bit.
Discussing his big win in Perth, Australia, at the Elimination Chamber, the concept of McIntyre's consistent Punk slander came up with Megan Morant and company, to which he replied that he's far from the only person who has issues with the “Second City Saint.”
“I'm the only one that seems to have a problem with him because he's been gone, he's hurt. When he was there, there was lots of people with problems with him. But now that he's not there, I'm the only one keeping his name alive,” Drew McIntyre explained via Fightful. “So that's why. If he was there, there's a crap ton of people that have a problem with CM Punk, trust me. Even if they're not saying it publicly.”
Rollins got in on the action too in his appearance on Hot Ones Versus, during which, when he was asked to either eat a wing or say something nice about the “Best in the World,” the “Visionary” chose the wing, as keeping his haterism alive was worth the short-term pain.
“[Laughs] God…you know what, here's the thing about Punk. I'm sure there are some nice things to say about him,” Seth Rollins shared via Fightful. “But this is a game of choice. I would rather suffer through this hot wing than say anything publicly nice about him. Yeah. This one's for you, Punk. [Bites wing] Well here's one thing I'll say [that's] nice about him. He's a man of conviction, and so am I.”
Should McIntyre and Rollins maybe focus more on each other and less on a performer like Punk, who will be out of action for the majority of the rest of the year? Yeah, they probably should; on the most recent episode of RAW, the duo talked more about The Bloodline than their own issues with one another, and that has created a weird dynamic between the duo. Still, for the sake of the fans, let's hope they don't totally leave Punk for granted, as why not keep throwing a job or two his way in order to keep his presence alive in the most entertaining way possible? It's certainly worked so far.
Booker T wants to see Drew McIntyre win big at WrestleMania 40.
Speaking of Drew McIntyre's match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, the bout between the duo is one of the more interesting ones on the show because it truly could go either way, with both performers having strong claims for the title.
Discussing the match on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T declared himself firmly in Camp McIntyre, as he wants to see the “Scottish Warrior” rewarded for all of his hard work.
“I saw Drew McIntyre win in the Chamber and whatnot. It was only fitting for him to actually win it and move on. He's put in so much work, his departure from WWE and in his return to WWE, finding himself, winning the championship in the pandemic era when there was no fans or anything like that. But Drew McIntyre, not one day did he phone it in or anything like that. He came to work every week. He went out there and performed in front of zero fans, and he did it in a grand fashion. There was a few guys throughout that pandemic era that really was able to make themselves in that moment, and I think Drew McIntyre was one of those guys,” Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast via Fightful.
“I hope they put the title on him too. Nothing against Seth. Seth has had an okay run. But it's [has not been] a standout run, as far as Seth's run. It hasn't been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it's time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don't think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on and not win. So that's just my thing. I hope to see Drew [win], and I'm a fan of Drew McIntyre as well.”
While some may quibble with the suggestion that Rollins' run has been just okay, as he was doing fantastic work before he suffered an MCL injury versus Jinder Mahal on RAW, in the end, a title change at WrestleMania 40 is probably the right call, as at this point, there isn't much more McIntyre could do to deserve a spot at the top of the Monday Night card moving forward.