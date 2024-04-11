Though Dustin Rhodes didn't make an appearance for WWE during his brother's massive match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, the eldest son of Dusty Rhodes was still in South Philadelphia on Saturday and Sunday Night in South Philadelphia, rooting for his brother just like he did during their entire tenure together in AEW.
Discussing what it was like to see Cody cross off the biggest item on his to-do list at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” Rhodes celebrated his younger brother's accomplishment at WrestleMania 40, noting in an interview with ESPN that, after spending his entire life as the big brother, he's proud to see his younger brother become a true “Megastar.”
“That brought me back in time. I remember watching my dad celebrate with all the guys and all the champagne after he won. I remember him bringing home the belt. It was incredible, and it took me right back to that. Watching Cody, that was emotional. I enjoyed the ride they all took us on. I watch everything and I study everything, and seeing him perform at such a high level–at the top, two nights in a row–it’s truly amazing. Cody pulled it off, and it was an incredible feeling. I’m very proud of him. He’s a superstar that has turned into a ‘Megastar.'” Dustin Rhodes told ESPN.
“We certainly don’t dress alike. I’m a Texas redneck, and I wear jeans and t-shirts–and Cody wears these beautiful suits. I know he’s the younger brother, but I go to him for advice, too. We also learn a lot from each other. Cody stepping out on his own, starting AEW with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and Tony Khan, that changed everything. Our match at Double or Nothing changed the industry, and look at where we are now. Wrestling is booming. It was an incredible weekend. But the greatest thing about Cody isn’t that he’s world champion–it’s that he has a genuine soul. He’s a proud family man, he’s in love with his wife and his daughter. Cody is a true gentleman. I love him to death, and I’m incredibly proud of him.”
When Cody Rhodes and Dusty Rhodes came together under their given names in AEW – minus Cody's last name – first as foes at Double or Nothing and then as friends versus the Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen, it felt like a massive deal. Sure, they'd worked together and apart in WWE before, a number of times actually, but this was the first time in years, maybe ever, where it was given the weight it deserved, as neither was exactly pushed to the moon in WWE before 2022. While that pairing appears to be over, it's nice to know that Rhodes is still a massive supporter of his younger brother, as that sort of support is important, especially in someone's first-ever reign with a promotion's top title.
Dustin Rhodes wants to finish his own story with Samoa Joe.
Elsewhere in his interview with ESPN, Dustin Rhodes talked about his feud with Samoa Joe, which could come to an end on AEW Dynamite or could expand into a full-on title match at a future date if the “Natural” pulls out the win in West Virginia.
After being an AEW original since before the promotion landed a TV deal, Rhodes is looking to become a World Heavyweight Champion one final time before calling it a career.
“I’m going to go out there and earn it. Joe’s a big, tough SOB, but I can’t wait to lock horns. I’ve been knocked down too many times to remember, but I’ve gotten back up every single time. I’m one tough SOB, too, and I’m going to fight with every ounce of energy in my body. I was very proud of that promo. The ultimate dream is to become World Heavyweight Champion. Time is slipping, but that is still what I’m chasing. I’m still dreaming about it, too, still working toward it. That’s one thing my father instilled in me–my work ethic. From a young age, stepping in my dad’s footsteps is all I’ve ever wanted. That shaped me into who I am. To me, this industry is all about your work and your work ethic.”
Despite having an incredible professional wrestling career spanning multiple decades, Rhodes has never actually held the top title for a top wrestling promotion during his 35-year career, with his career topping off at the IC Title level in WWE. While beating Samoa Joe is easier said than done, if anyone can pull out an unlikely W late into his career, it would be the “Natural.”