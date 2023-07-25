Though his status in the WWE Universe remains incredibly up in the air, as, despite getting into it with Grayson Waller, there appears to be no tentative plans for a storyline, let alone a match any time soon, that hasn't stopped Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from using his expansive resources to give back to entertainers who maybe haven't reached his level of success yet, if at all.

Locked into their first strike since 2016-17, SAG-AFTRA received an incredible boost from Johnson when they needed it most, landing a seven-figure donation from “The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment” that is reportedly the single biggest individual donation in the union's 11-year history.

Discussing the donation in a special piece for Variety, President Courtney B. Vance and Executive Director Cyd Wilson disclosed the donation and explained just how many performers the “People's Champion” can help moving forward.

“It was a love fest. It’s like, ‘Man, you’re stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,'” Courtney B. Vance told Variety. “This is him saying, ‘In such a time as this, I’m here, and I’m not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.’ And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing.”

“It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can,” Cyd Vance adds. “If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody. If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to. Everyone knows what happens when you go on strike, when you stand for something — as the saying goes, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for everything — you can’t stand unless you have support underneath you, on the side, up top and up front. So Dwayne is letting everyone know, ‘I’m here. What are you going to do?'”

Though the SAG-AFTRA strike is still in its infancy, especially when compared to the WGA strike that has been going strong since all the way back in May, it's encouraging to see someone as popular as The Rock putting his money where his mouth is in order to help out those less fortunate, as opposed to suggesting that a strike could be good news for WWE like his fellow future WWE Hall of Famer Seth Rollins noted earlier in the month.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has the potential to help thousands of at-risk actors.

Discussing the importance of donations like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's, Cyd Vance noted that the money is as important for morale as anything else, as it helps to inspire actors to soldier on and the successful ones to open up their checkbooks too.

“When people are in crisis, people step up. It’s that ‘Field of Dreams' statement, ‘Build it, and they will come.' You have to set it up for people to recognize what the situation is, and that’s, I think, why people are giving in the amounts and in the ways that they’re giving. Because people recognize, ‘That could be me that can’t pay my medical bills' or ‘That’s my children that have school bills coming up, and I’m not working.' 95% of the folks in our industry don’t work regularly; we recognize that,” Vance declared.

“All that we’re doing is about folks who are on those picket lines and letting the powers that be know that we’re here, we’re not going anywhere, we deserve better and won’t settle for less. So I’m grateful to our membership; I’m grateful to our leaders in our organization; I’m grateful to the leaders in the union — Fran Drescher and the negotiating committee. We’ll get there, it’s gonna take a minute, but we’re gonna get there.

“I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community. On behalf of the thousands who will be helped by his historic donation, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

How many actors will Johnson help with his donation? It's impossible to know; individual checks from SAG-AFTRA aren't going to earmark what money came from “The Great One” and what came from, say, John Cena, assuming he donates too. No, this check isn't so much about publicity, even if he got some, but instead helping out the less fortunate, which is a venture that deserves to be celebrated by the folks atop the union, by the trades, and by his fellow wrestlers too, should they take an interest in worker solidarity.