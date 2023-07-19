After coming up short versus Roman Reigns time and time again during his tenure as the lone World Champion for both RAW and SmackDown, Matt Riddle suddenly finds himself in a whole new WWE Universe, with more opportunities for upward mobility and a brand new title on his weekly show to covet like he's Gollum in Lord of the Rings.

Stopping by The Bump to talk about his future prospects with Matt Camp, Kayla Braxton, and company, the “Original Bro” noted that he's “super motivated” to get on top and become a world champion for the first time since he held Evolve's top title in 2018.

“You know, I'm super motivated, especially knowing that I've wrestled Seth before. You know, the last time we mixed it up I got a win over him at Extreme Rules in the Fight Pit,” Matt Riddle said. “And, you know with Roman, I came really close to beating Roman before, but, of course, he had The Bloodline and, you know, he had his whole gang, but now, he has no gang, he has Solo still, he's a handful for sure, and Heyman but compared to having four-on-one, now it's two-on-one maybe, and when it comes to The Usos, you never know what's going to happen. So there's a lot of instability there, and I feel like (there's) a big opportunity. And then with Seth, I feel like everybody's going after him because he's got the new title, and everyone wants to put their name on it, so, you know, I think him just being worn down from challenger after challenger is going to be his downfall. Seth, you're a good guy, and I love you, but when I get that chance, I'm coming for that title, man.”

Whoa, after being on the same side of the proverbial vs. symbol as Rollins since the latter turned face earlier this year, it would appear Riddle is more concerned with becoming a champion than being buddy-buddy with the other babyfaces on the main roster. Will it happen? Only time will tell, but if the “Original Bro” sets his mind to it, he'll eventually get that opportunity.

Matt Riddle recalls his WWE on-screen debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV

Elsewhere in his appearance on The Bump, Matt Riddle recalled what it was like to make his appearance in the WWE Universe all the way back at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, where he watched the likes of where he watch the likes of Adam Cole, Ricochet, Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano go to war before he officially made his in-ring debut in a match against Giovanni Vinci – then known as Fabian Aichner – at an NXT house show. Though Riddle was already under contract with the WWE at the time, he was still incredibly excited for the opportunity.

“I remember this night vividly because I bought a pair of new flip-flops for the first time in years. I was like, you know what, I made it to WWE,” Riddle said via Fightful. “It’s time to buy some new flip-flops, and I did, and I had the suit. I normally don’t get nervous about anything, but that night I was nervous because I knew they were gonna put me on-screen, and I was like, ‘What are they gonna do?’ I’ve put all this work in, all those matches with Gunther on the indies and others and everything, and this is finally my moment. When I got on that screen, the whole crowd just started chanting, ‘Bro,’ and it was going to the beat of my grip. I’m like, I’m here, I’m in, I made it. I got the ball, now it’s just time to run with it.”

Asked how his character has developed over the years since that fateful day in Brooklyn, Riddle noted that while he's still the same bro, he's now a more mature bro thanks to many more miles on his tires.

“You know, that was a bro with all of his aspirations, hopes, and dreams ahead of him,” Riddle noted. “Now, the bro sitting in front of you is living those aspirations and dreams. I think I’m a more complete bro today. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot.”

With 398 WWE matches under his belt and counting split over RAW, SmackDown, Premium Live Events, and NXT, Riddle really has become one of the more tenured performers on the main roster, with the “Original Bro” watching old performers ride off into the sunset and new Superstars make their way onto the roster from the indies, developmental, or even college athletics Gable Steveson-style. Though he may not be on top just yet, and may never get there in the end, he really has been through a pretty interesting journey filled with plenty of ups and plenty of downs too.