After truly getting into it with the “Great One,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Twitter, with the former making fun of Rocky Maivia's outfit from his debut in Madison Square Garden and the certified Hall of Famer firing back with a diss of his own, calling the “Aussie Showoff” a “Outback Jack Off,” surely Grayson Waller would let it go and focus on the task at hand went he showed up on SmackDown, a four-way match in the United States Championship Tournament, right?

… yeah, not exactly.

“I’ve gotta be honest with you Cathy, I’m not surprised! Main eventing at Maddison Square Garden against Hall of Famer Edge and if I had longer than 15 minutes to get ready I would have beaten him too. But that’s okay, because I swam. So much so that everyone’s talking about Grayson Waller, including The Rock; the ‘Great One’ himself. Every single week his family is imploding right in front of him every week on SmackDown but he’s worried about me. Now I know he’s desperate for the Grayson Waller rub but if he wants more of my clout, he knows where to find me,” Grayson Waller said.

“But enough about him, let’s talk about tonight, I have an opportunity against three of the best SmackDown has to offer, to cement myself here on SmackDown, and I’m going to do that with my hand raised in victory because that is The Grayson Waller Effect.”

Unfortunately for Waller, it wasn't meant to be; he lost the match to Santos Escobar and will have to search for another avenue to the United States Championship if he wants to become a champion for the first time in his WWE career at any level.