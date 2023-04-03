A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

For the second night in a row, The Miz and Snoop Dogg got into a bit of an argument after announcing the attendance numbers for WrestleMania 39. The Miz, understandably, didn’t like that “The Doggfather” booked him into a match despite being dressed in a “$10,000 suit” – a match made all the worse by being thoroughly embarrassed by Pat McAfee and George Kittle – and Snoop, to his credit, just didn’t seem to like Miz, so much so that he decided to enter him into another impromptu match, this time with a returning Shane McMahon.

Now, on paper, this was pretty exciting, as Shane-O-Mac hasn’t wrestled a match since the 2022 Royal Rumble, but the set-up quickly turned tragic, as after executing a few fun spots, jabbing Miz before some back and forth rope runs, things turned tragic in a hurry as the Prince of WWE fell to the ground in clear pain and had to be helped out of the ring and back to the locker room by two officials with an apparent leg injury.

Was this planned? No, considering Snoop quickly started punching The Miz in the face, and McMahon’s assistants kept helping him even once the cameras looked elsewhere, it certainly looked like the 53-year-old was genuinely injured, but in the end, fans may never know, as it seems unlikely anyone will discuss it officially.

With WWE expected to sell as soon as Monday, it’s nice to Shane-O-Mac get one last WrestleMania moment; it’s just a shame it lasted about two minutes and ended in a tragedy.