Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus are not a team made to last. Sure, they might wrestle a few more matches and maybe even retain their titles a time or two before their run comes to an end, but eventually, someone will steal the straps away from the former two performers and, in all likelihood, Lita and Stratus will find themselves feuding once more. Still, that doesn’t mean WWE can’t have some fun with the run while it lasts and give two of their Hall of Famers – plus another guaranteed first-ballot entrant – a little extra shine at WrestleMania, as it is called “The Showcase of the Immortals” for a reason.

Taking the ring against Damage CTRL, a unit that really needs to get some a signature win in a hurry, Lynch, Lita, and Stratus came out to the ring with a film noir entrance and proceeded to play on nostalgia throughout the match, with the two legends running through their signature maneuvers over the course of the respectably timed match.

And yet, in the end, the match came down to what it always does, Lynch vs. Bayley, and despite her best efforts to give Lita and Stratus plenty of push in front of the 75,000+ fans in attendance, “The Man” demolished her long-time rival with a Manhandle Slam off the top rope to get the pin and send fans into a nostalgic furry.

Will Damage CTRL ever find a way to get over? Only time will tell, but needless to say, Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 was not their night.