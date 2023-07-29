In professional wrestling like in life, nobody stays at the top forever; even the greatest WWE Superstars will eventually start to show their age, and in their place, young stars like Grayson Waller who are hungry to establish their own legacy will make their main roster debuts in the hopes of taking one of those top spots.

For most WWE Superstars, being afforded a chance to work with one of these legends, from Rey Mysterio to Trish Stratus, is a dream come true, an opportunity to learn from the best and help put an aging star over in one of the final chapters of their professional career but frankly, that isn't always the case. No, as Waller pointed out on his recent appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the “Arrogant Aussie” wants to take a page from Randy Orton's playbook and use his platform to kill a legend or two in what might just be the final “good” match of their careers.

“I think people understand who and what I do. I think they’ve seen my stuff in NXT and who I’ve worked with, and they understand it,” Grayson Waller said via Fightful. “That doesn’t mean they’re going to be super polite to me and want me to be around. I get that. I go in there fully knowing that. What does it do for me going up to the main roster, shaking hands and kissing babies and asking, ‘AJ Styles, can I please get a photo with you? You’re my favorite.’ I’m a wrestling fan, I grew up loving wrestling. AJ Styles, Shawn Michaels, these are my favorite wrestlers. I’m on their level now. It does nothing for me to still act like a fan. I would be embarrassed in myself if I made all this effort to get here and to get where I am, and I just want to be a fan of everyone. I don’t think that does anything for me. You see that in MMA too. You get people who fight a legend, and they don’t put in the same performance. They don’t want to put them down. They don’t want to take them behind the shed and put one in the head. I want to. The best respect I can show these legends is to go at them as hard as possible. I’m showing them respect in a different way.”

In a weird way, Waller's mindset, though flawed, is rooted in a logic you don't often see in every heel; while some would like to respect the knowledge and experience of older performers like Shawn Michaels, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena, Waller wants to respect their knowledge and experience by treating them like any other performer, as opposed to a porcelain doll that has to be held with kid gloves. Though his perfect 0-4 record may not show it, Waller certainly knows what he's doing, even if his ideas are occasionally flawed.

Grayson Waller has mixed feelings about his match with Edge.

Elsewhere in his appearances on the MMA Hour, Grayson Waller was asked about his match with Edge at Madison Square Garden and how it felt to get a compliment from the “Rated-R Superstar” after coming up just short in the ring. For Waller, his feelings are mixed, as he wanted to prove his worth with a win, not an “ataboy.”

“Not at all. People backstage were happy, people online thought it was a good match, but for me, I had been out of the ring for eight weeks, even longer, and I hadn’t been able to train at all because of schedule,” Waller said via Fightful. “I just felt I wasn’t at my best. I felt that was Grayson Waller at 60%. I’m not here to be good, I’m here to be great. Watching that match back was hard, but now that I’m starting to get back to 100% healthy, I’m going to improve on my performance. If I ever get in there with Edge again, I’m putting him down for good.”

Asked how the match was met backstage, Waller noted that, in the opinion of Superstar-turned-producer Michael Hayes, things are all downhill for the newest member of the SmackDown roster.

“Michael Hayes told me, ‘It’s all downhill from here.’ [laughs],” Waller said. “He’s not wrong, I had John Cena at O2 Arena the week before. It was such an emotional rollercoaster after, and you stress about it so much and think about it so much, and it happens so quickly. It was cool having some of my friends up there saying congratulations. The one that will stick with me is Michael Hayes saying, ‘It’s all downhill from here.’”

Is Hayes correct? Will Waller's career never reach such great heights again? Well, considering he just main-evented SmackDown, again, in Jey Uso's tune-up match before taking on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, it's safe to say the “Waller rub” works on himself, too.