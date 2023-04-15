A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After backing up his words on Twitter with a surprising win over LA Knight on SmackDown, Xavier Woods was riding high, so much so that, when he saw Gunther conversing with the rest of Imperium in German backstage, he decided to interject with his instrument of choice: the trombone.

“So you clearly want my attention,” Gunther said. “So then, you should approach me in a respectful manner. But you’re a goof! You don’t know what respect is. I don’t like goofs. So, if necessary, you and me step on that mat, and I’m gonna beat some respect into you.”

Clearly happy with the response he received, Woods fired back, accepting Gunther’s challenge before commenting on the forthcoming WWE draft.

“You see Gunther, now we’re talking,” Woods responded. “You’ve been the Intercontinental Champion for a long time. And me? Me? I’ve never even had a shot to win that thing. So, considering the draft is coming up soon, and I have no idea what show I’m going on because I’m the hottest free agent in a few weeks, I feel like I’m beyond ready to step in the ring with you so I can take that title back to my place.”

After winning the King of the Ring competition almost one year ago, many expected Woods to parlay his King-ship into a singles championship run, with the Intercontinental Championship the obvious belt for him to chase. While that didn’t happen for the better part of a year, likely because Gunther caught fire with the title under Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s booking, that doesn’t mean Woods couldn’t end his reign in style with a win over “The Ring General” before Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia at the end of May.