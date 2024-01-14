Don't hinder Jinder, TK.

When Tony Khan took to social media to slander Jinder Mahal's win-loss record in an unusual attempt to justify booking Hook against Samoa Joe for a televised AEW World Championship match, it turned heads around the wrestling world.

To some, the decision was simply a young, social media savvy SEO having some fun online, garnering some additional attention for his product while keeping it a hot topic of conversation due to the tribal nature of social media, but others took legitimate issue with the decision, as Khan should know as well as anyone that individual wrestlers have no real control over their win-loss record.

Sitting down on his Hall of Fame podcast to discuss Khan's social media activities, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T criticized how Khan decided to handle his business before giving him some advice for the future about keeping his company's reputation in good standing on social media.

“Why tweet something about Jinder Mahal? Why drag Jinder Mahal into this? Why do you want to put some shade on Jinder Mahal? Why do you want to put some shade on a talent? Talent has nothing to do with this. Talent is not booking the show. Talent is just going out there and doing a job, just like every talent in AEW. Can you imagine going after the talent in AEW just for the h*ll of it, for no reason?” Booker T asked via Fightful.

“It was definitely low-brow, as far as Tony Khan going after Jinder Mahal. Talent has nothing to do with this war other than being soldiers and going out there and doing their job. If Jinder Mahal did not get a win for a year, and he went out there and did that job for a full year, he went out there for a full year, he did his job, he was a soldier. For me, for the generals to be calling out the soldiers, which Tony Khan should be looking at himself as a general, being the guy that is commanding that company, and then calling all the shots, to be on Twitter and making comments like that. It just goes to show you that this guy has the wrong job, more than anything. I feel like Tony Khan has the wrong job. He should be in charge of social media [laughs].

“If I was to give Tony Khan some advice, I would say, let people run the Twitter account that should be running it. If they need to run something by you as far as what they want to put out there, that's cool. As far as you up at 3 in the morning tweeting from the bathroom, bro, let it go. Let it go, seriously. It can ruin your life, seriously. Just having all that negativity on your mind, it can ruin your whole day.”

Should Khan have kept to himself about his opinion on Jinder Mahal? Yeah, while some folks came to his side, the reactions have largely been negative due to the ire being cast at an independent contractor instead of someone in a similar position of power like, say, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Oh well, if anything, Mahal got moreover as a result, so he really has nothing to complain about.

Bayley weighs in on Tony Khan's attack on Jinder Mahal too.

Sitting down for an interview on Gabby AF, Bayley, too, was asked about Tony Khan's decision to take a shot at Jinder Mahal ahead of his match on RAW next week.

While Bayley certainly isn't down with unnecessary slander, as no wrestler likes to be unnecessarily attacked, she also sees the entertainment value in some back and forth between the two companies, as it has the potential to get more fans interested in both products.

“So for me, it's entertaining to watch, and it's also awesome to see people care this much about wrestling, or care this much that it makes you want to tune in,” Bayley explained via Wrestling Inc. “Like, if you're not a WWE fan, like ‘Well now I kind of want to see what they're going to do.' Right? Like if you're not a fan of watching Dynamite, you kind of want to tune in to see ‘Are they going to like, do something back?' It just makes it fun, and I think that's what we're all here to do, and it just makes more money, and Jinder loves money.”

Are fans more excited about Jinder Mahal versus Seth Rollins now than they were before TK tweeted about him? Yes, after being booed relentlessly on the first two episodes of RAW in 2024, Mahal will likely garner legitimate cheers next week when he wrestles Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Frankly, Triple H couldn't have drawn it up better if he tried.