When it comes to telling the story of Sting, it's hard to get too deep into it without mentioning the name Booker T.
A fellow standout of WCW who found themselves working very closely together in TNA, Sting, and Booker T have shared the ring on 42 occasions over their careers, including multiple title matches for both singles and tag team gold over their nearly 20 years in the business together.
So naturally, with Sting set to wrestle his final match ever at Revolution, Booker T would at least consider watching the match on television, even if his WWE contract makes it so he can't be in the building for the bout. Well, Booker's Hall of Fame podcast co-host Brad Gilmore asked him that very question on the most recent edition of their show and delivered a very interesting response to the question indeed.
“If I was off and I was invited, I probably would go. I mean, no one has invited me [laughs]. Sting and I, we were close in a lot of ways,” Booker T explained via Fightful. “I wouldn't necessarily say Sting and I were friends or buddies that hung out or anything like that, but I've always had the utmost respect for Sting, and if I was invited to be at his last match, I'd definitely consider it if I was off. If I'm off, I'm always available.”
Now, for fans out of the know, Booker's comments come as a stark contrast to those of Kevin Nash, Sting's former tag team partner who has a similarly storied career with “The Icon.” Discussing the prospects of sharing such a special moment with his former NWO Wolfpac brother on his own podcast, Nash noted that, because he's a WWE guy, he can't be seen at an AEW Pay-Per-View.
“No, I never said that. What I said was, I'm a WWE guy. I can't have a picture of me of the crowd and underneath it say ‘is All Elite.' I just can't have that. It just doesn't work,” Kevin Nash explained via Fightful. “One of my closest f**king friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve, and I know he'll only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it, I just won't… I haven't been to a WrestleMania, a RAW, a SmackDown, or any of the other Pay-Per-Views. I haven't been to any events. I don't want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don't want to do it. I'm a hermit, and that's it.”
Would it be cool to see Booker T and/or Kevin Nash sitting ringside as Sting and Darby Allin wrestle their hearts out against the Young Bucks, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson? Sure, but frankly, it doesn't need to be that complicated. No, much like at Ric Flair's final match, where Charlotte couldn't sit ringside, why not simply invite Booker and Nash to watch backstage and let them enjoy the moment sans any possibility of WWE being “embarrassed” by some retired performers enjoying their long-time friend's final moment. If Booker gets the invitation, it sounds like he might just attend.
Booker T is excited to return to NXT commentary.
Elsewhere on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on his return to NXT, with his first show since Vengeance Day coming on the final show of February.
While Booker still hasn't explained why he's been absent from television, he's excited to be back to work, as he's missed sharing the commentary table with Vic Joseph.
“Everybody want to know why you feeling so good. Why you feeling so good? Well, I'm going back to work. I'm going back to work tomorrow guys. Make sure you catch me on NXT. I can't wait to get back. I'm excited. I'm probably about 98%, and I'm good to go. I can't wait to get back to the table with my man, Vic Joseph,” Booker T said via Fightful.
“I feel good. I feel good. My procedure went very, very well. I healed up pretty quickly. I'm not in any pain or anything right now, so I'm looking forward to getting back to work. I hate being idle, sitting at home, not doing a whole lot.”
Say what you will about how Wade Barrett and Byron Saxton did covering for the color commentary spot on NXT but Tuesday Nights just haven't been as entertaining without Booker T helping to tell the story of Shawn Michaels' weekly program. Fortunately, on his first night back, Booker hasn't missed a beat, and WWE as a whole is better off for it.
