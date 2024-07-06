With Money in the Bank rapidly approaching, one of the matches WWE fans are most excited to see is between Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn, as it presents fans with a pretty good chance of seeing an Intercontinental Championship title change.

Sure, Zayn is the “Underdog from the Underground,” a perennial underdog who quite literally took down one of the biggest, baddest dudes in the WWE Universe on his way to an IC Title win at WrestleMania 40, but Breakker is just a different dude, and if WWE gives him the belt right now, it would truly launch him into the stratosphere.

And yet, if you ask two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, it would be unwise to give Breakker such a big break at this point in his career unless WWE really believes in him, as if he's not ready for the belt, it could hault his momentum just when it's picking up steam.

“I wouldn't be mad, I'm wondering if he's ready for that yet you know, I wouldn't say everybody but a lot of guys like myself from that school is saying that Bron Breakker is the next big thing, he's the next star, he's the guy that looks to be getting ready to get the rocket put on him and send him straight to the moon,” Booker T explained on his Hall of Fame podcast via Wrestling Inc. “So I don't think this is one you want to screw up, it's not one you want to miss out on. If you're going to do it, do it, sink or swim … give him the ball, let's see if he can run with it. That's the only way we're going to find out.”

Should WWE hand Breakker this loss in order to line him up for something bigger in the future? Frankly, no; no, they shouldn't. While that tactic has worked in the past with babyfaces, especially when they were feuding with an entire faction, Zayn is on his own against Breakker and is widely considered the underdog in this story. If Breakker doesn't win the match, it will go down as a failure on Triple H and the rest of WWE's creative team.

Jim Ross reveals the one less AEW could learn from WWE about PPVs

Speaking of Money in the Bank, a five-match card coming to fans from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, while some fans may not be particularly excited about WWE charging premium prices for such a short show – especially when they were willing to give away #DIY winning the Tag Titles on SmackDown – Hall of Famer Jim Ross actually believes AEW could learn a lesson from this practice, as five-hour shows are simply too long.

“Somebody asked me that question on Sunday because the discussion was, are we serving too much barbecue? It’s hard for me to even equate that answer because I believe that…it’s a tough question. I believe that a pay-per-view should be three hours. Plenty of time. If you can’t conduct your business in three hours, you need to reevaluate your plan. At least, that’s my take on it. Those four and five-hour pay-per-views are daunting, to say the least,”Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR via Fightful.

“Somebody said, ‘Well, when you guys were down at WCW back in the day, how long were your pay-per-views?’ I said, ‘They were two hours and 50 minutes long.’ That’s a fact. So I think somewhere more in the two-hour and 50-minute range is better, or just day three hours, for simplicity’s sake, is more my wheelhouse. Now that I’m getting older, my attention span has been affected, so I think three hours is a nice starting point for a pay-per-view. That’s just me. You first gotta cater to your audience, and I think when you get past three, you’re gambling, and I don’t know if that’s a smart thing to do, gamble with your audience’s attention span. Because no matter what we say, the heavy s**t is at the end. It’s called a main event, and I think that’s something that’s very important. You gotta cater to that audience, make sure they’re covered, make sure they like the order, and it’s just hard. It’s hard to figure that out, but I think somewhere in that three-hour range would be my preference.”

Have some fans, young and old alike, agreed with JR's take? Most certainly; while some fans may enjoy watching a four-hour show – plus the preshow – filled with as many stars as possible, others have taken issue with Tony Khan padding out PPVs with too many matches, as his desire to give fans what they've paid for might instead lead to an overly bloated card with too much filler and not enough killer, which, considering AEW's roster, would likely still be pretty killer, just not so lean and mean.