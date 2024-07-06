In 24 short hours, give or take, Sami Zayn will be in the ring with Bron Breakker with the Intercontinental Championship on the line in his home country of Canada in front of a sold-out Money in the Bank crowd.

If he wins the match, Zayn will finally secure a big win in his home country of Canada for the first time since losing his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in 2023. But if he loses? Well, he'll just be another road bump on Breakker's path to Superstardom, which appears inevitable whether the coronation occurs in Toronto or in Cleveland at SummerSlam.

Sitting down for an interview with the Toronto Sun ahead of his big match, Zayn put over his future foe before noting that he still believes he can go the distance and come out on top against an opponent who is “Badder Than Evil.”

“Bron Breakker certainly has been making a name for himself, for somebody who's only been here a very short time. I think he brings a crazy amount of athleticism and intensity that I can't really compare to any superstar I've seen that's come up in a while,” Sami Zayn told the Toronto Sun via Fightful.

“But I've made a little bit of a name for myself in my own right as a rather tenacious kind of performer in the ring. So I think it's a very interesting foil, a very interesting matchup with his kind of speed and strength and my sort of tenacity and ability to hang in there. So I think it tells a compelling story, and I think it's going to be a great match, especially in front of the Toronto audience.”

On paper, Zayn has a right to feel confident about wrestling anyone during this IC Title reign, as he did defeat arguably the toughest phone on the RAW roster at WrestleMania 40 in Gunther to earn the honor. If he can't stay in that position, then, well, Breakker really must be one of the toughest performers in the WWE Universe regardless of brand, title, or experience level; just like WWE intended.

Bron Breakker vows to take everything from Sami Zayn in Toronto

Speaking of IC Title challengers talking trash on each other ahead of their big Money in the Bank match, Breakker stopped by RAW Talk to discuss his match with the “Underdog from the Underground” in Toronto. While Zayn may have a lot going in his favor this weekend, from home country advantage to champion's advantage, in the end, Breakker's spears will hit all the same before the 1-2-3.

“Yeah, he has the champion's advantage. It's in his home country. He's performed in Canada, won championships all over the world. He has the veteran's advantage going in. But Sami Zayn seems to think that this match is just like any other obstacle that he's ever had to overcome in his entire career,” Bron Breakker said on RAW Talk via Fightful.

“He thinks that I'm just like anyone else, that I'm just like any other rookie that gets called up here and is just full of excitement to be here, is hungry, and then gets whipped in the veteran in their very first match and gets the handshake of respect and then to the back of the line. He has no idea what he is in for on Saturday. I promise you, Sami Zayn, I'm walking into Money in the Bank, in your home country, in Toronto, in that arena, when all those people are gonna be chanting your name, I'm gonna take it away from them, I'm gonna take it away from you, I'm gonna beat you and stand on business in Canada and become the new Intercontinental Champion.”

When it comes to the WWE Universe in 2024, you can't hardly find a better prospect than Breakker, a second-generation star who has the big wins, athleticism, and intrinsic star power that simply jumps off of the screen even when he's facing off against some of the best performers in the world today. Unfortunately for Breakker, he simply hasn't wrestled against anyone like Zayn up to this point in his career, as when it comes to pulling out something special from his unique bag of tricks, few performers are on par with the “Underdog from the Underground.” Whether that leads to a win in Toronto, however, remains to be seen, as this match could really go either way, even if Breakker would probably be considered the favorite due to his momentum.