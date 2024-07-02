Sami Zayn is one of the most compelling challengers in the WWE Universe.

Since arriving in the promotion as a member of NXT in 2016, Zayn has filled multiple different roles, played a number of different characters, and has even gotten his hands on multiple different belts, but when he's been the most compelling, it's been as a contender, an “Underdog from the Underground” who found a way to get back up one last time when any normal person would have stayed down and came out on top in the end.

Zayn was an underdog when he joined The Bloodline, having to constantly prove his worth and win over his factionmates, was an underdog when he and Kevin Owens attempted to end the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Championship reign of all time in The Usos, and was again placed in the longshot category when he went to battle with Gunther, who is arguably the most front-running member of the WWE roster at the moment, with an Intercontinental Championship reign that lasted 666 days and has lost just seven of his 70 singles matches since January of 2023, most of which came on dark matches or via DQs.

So what would really be gained by having Zayn retain his title in Toronto against Bron Breakker, who is arguably the hottest act on RAW today, at Money in the Bank this weekend?

On paper, any performer can lose a match without it affecting their push, as WWE has practically made a cottage industry out of funky finishes that keep fans coming back for more under previous booker Vince McMahon, with the former Chairman of the Board once declaring that “finishes are for Pay-Per-Views,” but how would that even work in this scenario? Zayn is a babyface and doesn't have a faction who could help him secure a win like, say, The Bloodline. He also doesn't have some secret weapon to neutralize Breakker's strengths and isn't entering the match against an injured foe, other than having Bron spear a steel entrance step on RAW.

If Zayn wins the match, it's because he's a better worker than Breakker, which, at this point, doesn't feel like it's the case.

While Zayn is a consummate professional, a fantastic in-ring performer, and the kind of guy who gets a massive pop from fans whenever he shows up on television, his successful presentation isn't based on being a champion and frankly never has been. If WWE can get Breakker over for defeating Zayn, starting up a new streak that could rival Gunther's before him, the “Underdog from the Underground” can remain relevant by working with the Alpha Academy on the way to an eventual rematch with Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. That feels like the best business for all parties involved at Money in the Bank.

After getting into it with Sami Zayn on RAW, spearing some steel steps after the “Underdog from the Underground” jumped out of his way, Bron Breakker stopped by RAW Talk to cut a promo on his Money in the Bank rival, letting him know he will leave Toronto with the belt and a brand new push into the future.

“He has the championship advantage. It's in his home country. He's performed in Canada, won championships all over the world. He has, no doubt, the veteran's advantage over me. But Sami Zayn seems to think that this match is just like any other obstacle that he's ever had to overcome in his entire career,” Bron Breakker declared on RAW Talk via Fightful.



“He thinks that I'm just like anyone else, and I'm just like any other rookie that gets called up here and is just full of excitement to be here, is hungry, and then gets whipped by the veteran in their very first match, and gets the handshake of respect and then to the back of the line. He has no idea what he is in for on Saturday. I promise you, Sami Zayn – I'm walking into Money in the Bank in your home country in Toronto in that arena, and when all those people are gonna be chanting your name, I'm gonna take it away from them, I'm gonna take it away from you, I'm gonna beat you, and stand on business in Canada, and become the new Intercontinental Champion.”

While it's impossible to know what WWE had planned for Breakker when he was moved onto the RAW roster as part of the 2024 draft, his organic push from the audience, when coupled with his incredibly impressive in-ring efforts, has made him into one of the top performers in the WWE Universe regardless of brand, and someone Hulk Hogan believes could be a “Hulk Hogan-level star” for the promotion moving forward. At Money in the Bank, he deserves to get his flowers.