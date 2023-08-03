Folks, it's official: after rumors circulated that AEW could be interested in booking a certain WWE Hall of Famer for a match at All In, Rob Van Dam has officially brought “The Whole F'n Show” to Dynamite to help his old friend Jerry Lynn settle a score with don't-call-him-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

Taking the ring to celebrate his status as the new FTR championship, a belt christened by Taz in ECW and most recently held by his son, Hook, Perry quickly found himself interrupted by Lynn once more, this time to inform the entertainment nepo baby that there's isn't a doctor in the world who would clear him to wrestle considering all of the hardware in his neck following a hard-fought career in Ring of Honor ECW, and dozens of other promotions around the world. Fortunately, Lynn still has friends all around the wrestling business, and with a simple phone call and a new column added to AEW's budget, “Walk” by Pantera rang out through the arena, and fans cheered “RVD” down to the ring for his first appearance in an AEW ring ever.

After a failed chair shot to ice out the 52-year-old on the spot, JB ran off into the crowd, but not before attempting to use a small child as a human shield should the two-time Hall of Famer attempt to frog splash into the crowd. Will Rob Van Dam be a featured player over the next month of shows? Only time will tell, but it would appear RVD's match with Perry at All In is happening after all.