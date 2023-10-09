Though he hasn't been on television in a minute, since January's RAW XXX, to be exact, it's hard to imagine a world where Hulk Hogan isn't a member of the WWE Universe.

One of the true living legends of the sport, with a legacy that became all the more important when WWE purchased WCW and folded the NWO into its history, even if he hasn't wrestled a match since 2012, there's a segment of the WWE audience who will pop like crazy any time he appears on television, be that in person or even just a video package of days gone by.

And yet, after failing to appear at WrestleMania 39, some wondered if maybe “Hollywood” Hogan isn't currently active with the company for one reason or another, maybe because of his outside ventures like a lucrative marijuana label, maybe because of his current health issues that could keep him from competing with any sort of regularity.

Sitting down for an insightful interview with Chris Van Vliet, the Hulkster revealed that he is, in fact, still working for WWE, as he recently renewed his legends contract.

“I still work with the WWE all the time. I just renewed my deal with them,” Hulk Hogan said via Wrestling Inc. “It's always fun to go out there, and maybe I can hang onto one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring.”

Does it come as too much of a surprise that Hogan is currently signed to a contract with WWE? Frankly, it would be surprising if he wasn't signed to WWE, as, considering he's banned from AEW due to some of the more unsavory comments he's made in the past, there aren't a lot of places for a 70 Hulkamaniac to go, unless, of course, he wants to relaunch his pasta concept at the Mall of America.

Hulk Hogan reveals he almost had a very different final match.

Famously, Hulk Hogan's final WWE match came at SummerSlam 2006, when he defeated Randy Orton one summer after a much longer and generally more well-regarded match with the “Heartbreak Kid,” Shawn Michaels in 2005. Though the Hulkster did wrestle from that point on, famously taking the show on the road for his Hulkamania: Let The Battle Begin tour of Australia, he would settle into a role in TNA for the final chapter of his career, wrestling his final Pay-Per-View match at TNA Bound For Glory in a losing effort to Sting in 2011, and then taking part in a pair of six-man tags in England as part of the TNA Maximum Impact tour in 2012.

But did you know Hogan almost had a very different final match in mind? It's true, according to the man himself in the very same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan revealed that he, not Edge or Big Show, almost wrestled Johhn Cena at WrestleMania 25, only for an untimely back injury to rob him of the opportunity.

“I would have loved to have had that last match, but now it's completely out of the picture. You know, I'm just too beat up from the surgeries. I think if I took a couple of bumps, you probably would have to cut up me again. But no, I really wanted to have that last match. I wasn't sure, I think it was WrestleMania 25 in Orlando,” Hulk Hogan told Chris Van Vliet via Comicbook.com.

“Vince had me all hooked up with Cena, and I said I'd do it. Vince and I were talking every week, and we were putting the plans together, you know, like the old days where I was in the office every day, him and I were talking every day, and all of a sudden I'm on the phone with Vince I was like, ‘Oh my God. Oh, my back.' My back went out when I was talking to Vince on the phone. I just had back surgery number three or four at that time, and I had to go right in immediately and get cut on. So that was it for that, but I thought that was going to be my last match then, you know, but that never happened, and then it just kind of faded away.”

How would a Cena-Hogan match have worked at WrestleMania 25? Would the former's three-way match have expanded to Fatal Fourway, with “The Champ” living up to his moniker with a title win all the same? Or would the two men have been given their own match to really highlight the moment? Unfortunately, we may never know… at least until the Hulkster inevitably spills the beans at some point in the future.