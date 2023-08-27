Hulk Hogan is a lot of things; he's arguably the most instantly recognizable professional wrestler of all time, arguably the most successful professional of all time across a wide range of subjects, and a certified shooter who is willing to tell tails about his historic run in the ring, even if on occasion, he doesn't let the facts get in the way of the narrative.

Stopping by the Joe Rogan Experience to talk wrestling, fame, and his new line of THC and CBD products, Hulk Hogan added a new line to his expansive resume: the man who “taught” Brock Lesnar to work after returning to WWE from the UFC.

“I got him first when he came back from the UFC. I was kind of winding down, putting guys over and doing my thing, and Vince goes, ‘I want you to work with Brock.' I went, ‘Okay.' I knew his buddy, Brad Rheingans, who was from Minnesota. He was the coach of the Olympic team several years back, and so when Brock was in high school, we had heard of him, we kept an eye on him,” Hulk Hogan told Joe Rogan and his fans via Fightful.

“When he came back from UFC, they gave him to me first, and he was really intense, brother. He was really intense. So my whole thing is we always grabbed somebody and squeezed him to give him the office. ‘You've got my head, you're about to break my neck,' you give him the office to lighten up. I squeezed the piss out of him and gave him the office. Finally, I just started calling him Broccoli. I told him, ‘Broccoli', I got him to laugh a little bit. I said, ‘Let me tell you something. If you keep hurting me in here, if you don't loosen up on the old man here, I'm gonna make you look really, really bad because you can be in here by yourself.' I used to tease him all the time because he's a really good friend, you know? When I got him first, he was really, really intense and now he's like, he's turned out to be one of the best workers this business has ever seen. I mean, brother, he draws money. He backpedals. He sells. He's got instinct. He's got placement. He knows where he's at. He listens. You don't have to tell him what to do. You don't have to have a writer write the match out. He goes out and listens to the crowd with his mind and his heart. It's something that's a lost art form. He's got it, man. He figured it out.”

To quote Tommy Wiseau, wow, what a great story, Mark; however, you might just have to be a mark – undercase – to believe it, as Hogan and Lesnar only wrestled once in WWE, and it came all the way back in 2002, well before the “Beast Incarnate” left the promotion to try his hand at UFC. To make matters worse, Hogan was actually working in TNA when Lesnar returned in 2013 and wouldn't make his return to WWE until 2014, so if his story was true, which it likely isn't, Mr. McMahon would have some sort of insane behind the scenes collusion to have a man in his 60s help to train a former multi-time champion. All things considered, very strange indeed.

Hulk Hogan details the struggles of his painkiller addiction.

Elsewhere on his promotional tour, this time in an interview with Muscle and Health, Hulk Hogan took things in a more serious direction, revealing the struggles he had with prescription drug dependency following an expansive professional wrestling career littered with over two dozen surgeries.

While Hogan has since moved past his issues, no doubt with the help of his new CBD and THC line, it certainly sounds like things got dire.

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle. I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure twenty-five procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries,” Hulk Hogan said via Cinemablend.

“There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure. But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds. It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, ‘Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I’d go pick it up. Then, finally, I just looked at myself and said, ‘I’m not in pain. I don’t need this. My body hurts from all the wrestling injuries, but I’m not in this excruciating pain that I can’t live with.'”

When you wrestle over 2,000 professional wrestling matches, even as the most successful performer in the sport's history, it's going to affect a person in a negative way, as the human body isn't meant to do that many Atomic Leg Drops without it crushing a tailbone into powder. At 70, it's nice to know that Hogan has at least found a way to live without incredible daily pain, which sounds like a near-impossibility a few years ago.