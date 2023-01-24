When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be one of the esteemed guests at RAW XXX, fans of WWE knew it probably wasn’t the best idea. Now sure, the Hulkster is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and has a spot permanently reserved on the company’s Mount Rushmore as a result, but public sentiment has turned pretty significantly on the former champ over the past decade or so, what with his history of racist comments and what not, and as a result, there aren’t exactly a ton of Hulkamaniacs waiting around to sing his praises whenever he shows up on WWE television.

Need proof? Well, look no further than the opening segment of RAW XXX, where Hogan was booed pretty steadily until he mentioned the Philadelphia Eagles, which understandably drew the sort of cheap heat he was looking to draw. While WWE tried to cover for the nWo founder, riding the crowd mic fader as best they could, it didn’t help that his mic was on the fritz, leading to multiple boos that were impossible to ignore.

Now, for fans out of the know, this isn’t the first time in recent memory where Hogan was booed at a WWE event. The company brought him out at WrestleMania in Tampa Bay to a similar reaction from the crowd, and even the ever-charismatic Titus O’Neil couldn’t cover for the 69-year-old star. Will WWE get the hint and stop booking The Hulkster? Unfortunately, WrestleMania 39, broadcast live from Hollywood, California, just a few months away, it seems likely that “Hollywood” Hogan will be on television more often, not less.