After spending months working alongside Bobby Lashley in a group called The Pride, first as heels and then as babyfaces, the Street Profits suddenly find themselves a tag team without a faction, with only B-Fab left from their former group as the “All Mighty” prepares for free agency.

Freedom, oh sweet freedom.

Now granted, the idea of pairing the Profits up with Lashley wasn't bad per se, but when even the former WWE Champion has outwardly stated that he preferred the booking under Vince McMahon because he never connected with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, things weren't looking too good for Montrez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in their pursuit back to the top of the WWE Tag Team division.

Fortunately, with Lashley on his way out, it looks like WWE is already putting the tag team back on track, with the Profits securing a win over A-Town Down on the fall-out edition of SmackDown after SummerSlam, taking them one step closer to securing tag team titles for the first time since 2021.

Discussing their win in a SmackDown Digital Exclusive segment, B-Fab and the boys noted that they are just getting started, as this is a new era for the Street Profits in WWE.

“What you saw was exactly what we needed, and that was a win to get the momentum so that we can get back on the road to gold, to get the titles back to the Street Profits, like they deserve. It's been a long, long time since they've held that gold,” B-Fab declared via Fightful. “But that time is coming to an end. Time to get back to the gold.”

“We manifested it, we went out there and did what we always do. Find a way. This period, Dawks, peaks and valleys, the highs and lows, seems like we lost ourselves a little bit,” Ford added. “Got a little stagnant, stagnant to the point that people forgot who the Street Profits was. So step by step, the next couple of weeks, we'll kindly remind you all exactly who we are. We're no strangers to this field. You are.”

“We ain't no strangers to disrespect, either,” Dawkins declared. “Everybody think The Street Profits are down and out. You see what happened out there. A-Town Down Under, they thought we was down and out. Now they out the tournament. Now we going [to the] next round. Because we got a journey for championship gold. Like you said, man, so many peaks and valleys. Now, we just gotta break through and get to the mountaintop. That's the only option. The Street Profits are up, and we want the smoke.”

With one win officially on the books in the post-Lashley era, things are looking up for the Street Profits on SmackDown, with the potential to challenge The Bloodline, Tama Tonga, and either Tonga Loa or Jacob Fatu for the title at some point down the line if their winning ways continue. Considering the uncertainty surrounding Fatu's leg after taking a landing on a splash at SummerSlam, who knows, maybe WWE simply wants to get new tag team champions, and the Profits could benefit from The Bloodline's misfortune.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford want the Street Profits back on top

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated shortly after watching The Bloodline – Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu – become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Dawkins and Ford let it be known that they are done sitting on the sidelines and are ready to get back into the winner's circle atop the WWE Universe.

“Any time you get to call yourself a WWE champion, you know that you are at the top of your profession. The chemistry that we have is off the charts, and when, not if, we get ahold of the WWE tag team titles, they will be ours for a long time,” Ford told Sports Illustrated.

“We are brothers in and out of the ring. I would like to hold tag team gold with Montez while working on some singles accolades, as well,” Dawkins added. “Tez brings that crazy agility to the ring, and his personality sets him apart, he gets me hyped.”

With no more Lashley to back up, the Street Profits can go all-in on tag team accolades with B-Fab running the point outside of the ring. While only time will tell if the team is able to make it work, becoming tag team champions for the first time since January of 2021, they are clearly closer to achieving that goal than they were a few months ago.