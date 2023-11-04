Though IYO SKY secured a huge win over Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel, it may have come at the expense of Damage CTRL's future.

Since returning to WWE at SummerSlam 2022, IYO SKY has always had the rest of Damage CTRL in her proverbial corner.

Granted, it hasn't always been smooth sailing, as SKY did cost Bayley a win at Money in the Bank, and the former Grand Slam Champion has routinely ignored her friend's wishes to interfere in her matches for better or worse, but in the end, the unit has remained oddly consistent, even if they've had to overcome Dakota Kai suffering a torn ACL earlier this year.

At Crown Jewel, however, those bonds were tested in the most crucial way yet, when IYO SKY faced off against Bianca Belair.

Now, on paper, this match was about as good as it gets in the WWE Universe, as they have complementary in-ring style and, as a result, fans were met with a fast-paced, back-and-forth contested where even the slightest misstep could prove the difference between Byron Saxton announcing “And New” versus “And Still” on the microphone.

Though Bayley tried to be that deciding factor for SKY, the real wildcard proved to be a returning Kairi Sane, who made an instant impact in her return by helping the “Genius of the Skys” retain her title and remain the WWE Women's Champion ahead of Survivor Series. Despite a lack of visible excitement from the crowd, likely because it wasn't initially clear who was interfering with the match, the same could not be said for Bayley, who looked like she saw a ghost when the “Pirate Princess” returned to the WWE Universe a few years removed from her final match against… you guessed it, Bayley.

Will Sane's return mark the end of, or at least a radical change to, Damage CTRL? Fans will have to tune into the RAW after Crown Jewel to find out.