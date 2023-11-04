With Crown Jewel officially upon us, here's everything you need to know about WWE's first Premium Live Event of the month of November.

After a stacked fall full of mini Premium Live Events, WWE is coming back in a huge way on the first weekend of November with Crown Jewel, a very early PLE live from Saudi Arabia that features four title matches and eight total efforts across the stacked card.

Fans around the world will be treated to grudge matches, long-standing feuds, and even the most important aspect of a proper Premium Live Event, title matches, with Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, IYO SKY, and Roman Reigns all putting their titles on the line with no guarantee of any of them coming back to the states with them still around their waists.

Who will come out on top? And what else does WWE have up its sleeve? With the show rapidly approaching, here's everything you need to know about how, and what, to watch on at Crown Jewel.

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel



Stream: Peacock



Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT



*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract?

Technically, Damian Priest should have things on his mind heading into Crown Jewel other than his Money in the Bank contract.

Somehow the only member of Judgment Day who has a match on the show despite the entire faction having a title around their respective waists, Priest will be defending nothing but pride in the ring against Cody Rhodes, which, all things considered, makes for an interesting match all the same.

With that being said, the real intrigue will be at the end of his match, when he'll be watching the matches of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns very closely to see if either man is weakened by their contest and thus, easy picking for a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

With four titles on the line at Crown Jewel and the precedent set earlier to fans that Saudi Arabia is a place where titles change, as Bianca Belair learned all too well, maybe Rollins' run will come to an end where it began and the drama surrounding the Judgment Day will only continue to grow as they become the true focal point of Monday Night RAW.

2. Can LA Knight do the unthinkable?

After getting into it over and over again on the microphone, at contract signings, and on social media over the past month, LA Knight and Roman Reigns will finally get into it in the ring at Crown Jewel, where the holder of the WWE Championship – aka the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – will be decided moving forward.

Will LA Knight, wrestling his first title match on the main roster, do the impossible and unseat one of the most unstoppable champions in WWE history? Will 20 years of experience in professional wrestling under his belt, title reigns around the world, and a burning desire to be somebody proven strong enough to end Roman's Reign? Or will he learn the same lesson some 20 other performers have over the past few years and come up short, being buried in the desert anonymously for the remainder of his contract? While Solo Sikoa has a match of his own on the show, set to wrestle John Cena to keep his losing streak alive, it's safe to say Paul “Triple H” Levesque has to have something up his sleeve to make this interesting.

Who ya got when @WWERomanReigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @RealLAKnight at #WWECrownJewel? @HeymanHustle WWE Crown Jewel streams TOMORROW exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else with a special start time of 1PM ET/10AM PT! pic.twitter.com/DefvSUmErR — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2023

1. Does Logan Paul become the WWE United States Champion?

And last but not least, if there's one match that feels like it's destined to have a title change, it's got to be Logan Paul‘s match against champion Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The match, which may or may not have been organically set up via some comments by the “Maverick” after a celebrity boxing match, will serve as only the fifth WWE match of the year for Paul, coming a few months after his dirty win over Ricochet at SummerSlam. Mysterio, by contrast, has been working like a man 20 years his junior, wrestling solo, wrestling as a member of the LWO, and even passing the torch to a few impressive young luchadors inside WWE and beyond like Dragon Lee, Santos Escobar, and El Hijo del Vikingo, whom he has taken a few chances to put over in interviews.

Could Mysterio keep his run alive? Yes, WWE could do something goofy and hold a rematch in Chicago at Survivor Series, but realistically, it feels more likely that Triple H will pull the trigger now and then have another performer, be that Escobar, LA Knight, or someone else, fight for it at the United Center.