In the lead-up to Fastlane, two very important things happened: Jade Cargill officially arrived at the venue in Indianapolis, Indiana, meeting with Paul “Triple H” Levesque as they presumably took their seats for the show, and IYO SKY explicitly asked Bayley to stay in the back and avoid interfering in her match with Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Alright, so on paper, those segments aren't necessarily related, right? Then again, why would WWE show both segments in relative short order unless they had something to do with each other? I mean, this is WWE, after all, they control (almost) everything that happens on screen and even reiterate both facts before the match began; surely that had to mean something, right?

Well, as it turns out, there was some interference during the match that played into the final outcome; the difference is, it happened from a familiar face instead of a showstopping new debut.

Wrestling a very fun match that saw Flair sidelined early on with a face full of mist, the match looked like anyone's game until SKY was taken out on the outside of the ring, with Asuka and “The Queen” looking like they secured a traditional match for a title neither performer held.

Then… it happened. Just when it looked like all hope was lost, who but Bayley, not Cargill, ran down to the ring to get her girl up, leading to the “Genius of the Skys” hitting an incredible moonsault on Flair as she had Asuka locked in a Figure Eight before securing the pin, 1-2-3.

And then… nothing. Cargill didn't come out and demand a match, she didn't appear in a VIP suite Ronda Rousey-style; Fastlane went to commercial, and fans started to consider Pizza Hut as a late night snack, as all of the advertising had to have sold at least a few Family Boxes.