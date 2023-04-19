A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

When Jim Cornette has an opinion on something, he usually isn’t one to shy away from sharing it, even if it ruffles a few feathers among fans of WWE, AEW, or just impact the wrestling world in general. Should CM Punk return to AEW? Cornette has an opinion. Should Bray Wyatt return to WWE? Cornette has an opinion on that too. And if a Superstar isn’t being used to their fullest potential, you’d best believe Corney will weigh in on that as well, as that’s basically what he’s built his entire brand around post-wrestling.

On the most recent edition of Jim Cornette’s Drive Thru, the former Midnight Express manager decided to discuss the latter, specifically when it comes to Lacy Evans, the former NXT standout who just can’t seem to find consistent booking on the main roster no matter what she does. In the opinion of Cornette, this is a “baffling” outcome.

“She’s great, she’s got the size, she looks great,” Cornette noted via TJR Wrestling. “She has the demeanor and the facials. She can talk like a b**ch. What a great heel she’s been. And then she disappeared again. And stop and start, back and forth. I don’t know. I don’t know what the problem has been, I don’t know why they have stopped and started this girl and gave her umpteen different personalities. It’s the most baffling thing I’ve ever seen.”

“She would be a no-brainer of anybody on the WWE female roster. Past Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Lacey Evans is the one that I would take next trying to figure out something to do with.”

Should WWE find a way to use Evans more consistently? Potentially so, but considering the SmackDown Superstar just can’t seem to get out of her own way outside of the ring, with her social media activities routinely getting her into hot water online, one has to wonder how much of her issues are self-inflicted.

Jim Cornette weighed in on how a WWE sale could impact the day-to-day booking.

Speaking of Cornette’s opinions on individual WWE Superstars, it’s worth revisiting some comments the former Camp leader shared on his podcast before the company went up for sale regarding how Vince McMahon would handle the day-to-day creative booking decisions on RAW and SmackDown. Would Mr. McMahon actually keep his hands off of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s booking decisions? Or would he go right back to the book and start changing game plans on the fly?

“Well, I think they’re probably all freaking out, but in all honesty, I think that’s the least of their issues,” Cornette noted via Wrestling Headlines. “Vince isn’t coming back to fix the f**king creative. Vince is coming back to sell this son of a b**ch. And in this year, they’re going to be reviewing the media rights deals and trying to get more money from whoever. They’re obviously now going to be entertaining suitors to buy the thing, outright. Do you think that Vince is coming back like, f**king Johnny Gargano is on RAW, godd**nit, pal? Back in the day, if the creative wasn’t any good and the ratings weren’t any good, the ticket sales, the PPV’s weren’t any good. I don’t know that he’s going to have time. I think if it took long enough, he would probably get there, but I think the main focus and especially with people obviously trying to, I don’t want to say undermine, but not let this happen, even though it’s already happened, apparently, the people that were against it, he’s going to have to be navigating all that s**t. If it was another couple of years, yeah, he’ll probably get down to that, but I think at this point, he’s going to concentrate on the major things of making this as valuable as possible.

“Will he talk Steve Austin into coming back and doing something? Will John Cena show up again? The Rock, are we going to throw money at him? He’s going to prioritize the main s**t, as well as spend all of his time with the lawyers and the negotiators and the accountants and all this stuff. I don’t think he’s going to be micromanaging creative again in two weeks. This is a big deal. This is bigger than the boys, right now. Here’s the thing, they may benefit from this if the stocks are already up, the people want a sale, apparently. It’s not like they want Vince back in charge, they want a sale. So, if they give them a sale, the company’s going to be worth more money, maybe more real-world business will treat the talent better from a financial standpoint or from a benefits standpoint or whatever. But then also some complete entity that’s completely removed from wrestling, even if Triple H is still there, if Stephanie is still there, whatever, they may turn it into a clown show to make AEW look like Mid-South Wrestling, so who knows. But I don’t think that the individual boys that came back because they didn’t want to be booked by Vince are currently going to have anything to worry about. This is bigger than that.”

To his credit, Cornette was dead on about Mr. McMahon taking a hands-off approach before the sale took place, as, for the most part, fans seemed to love the vision Trips brought to the show. Since the sale, however, the future has been far murkier, as some shows feel like classic Levesque while others, like the RAW after WrestleMania was a Tour de McMahon, featuring squash matches, very little wrestling, and non-finishes. With WWE officially sold but McMahon still in power, it will be interesting to see how Cornette comments on the company’s goings-on moving forward.