When Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque all hugged in the center of the ring following the former two's final match, at least at the time, in WWE, in an event now known as the “Curtain Call,” it played a pretty big part in killing the concept of Kayfabe forever.

Suddenly, fans realized that the performers in a WWE or WCW ring weren't zombies, tugboat captains, dentists, or even a living Academy Awards trophy, and instead, they were something between an actor and a circus performer, with their own code by which they live their lives by when on and off the clock.

And yet, some performers, like The Undertaker, still took it upon themselves to keep up their character more often than not, opting against doing interviews or outside-the-ring opportunities to keep their legends alive.

Discussing Taker's recent appearance on NXT, where he laid out Bron Breakker and had a moment with Carmelo Hayes, “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” himself, Kevin Nash, noted he wished Taker would have taken himself a little less seriously during his career, as then fans would have learned just how great a sense of humor the “Deadman” has.

“I saw a great [post] on Instagram. They had a clip where Undertaker walks in HBK’s office, and [Michaels goes], ‘Whoa, Undertaker!’ Taker goes, ‘Just want to tell you, man, I got my gear in the trunk.’ That was an Old Man Louie-type deal… And Shawn says, ‘Ah, you won’t need your gear.’ And Taker says, ‘What, [have] you seen my last match?’” Kevin Nash noted on his Kliq This podcast with a laugh via 411 Mania.

“See, people think that Taker was always this solemn [character]. It’s like, ‘No, man. That’s Mark [Calaway], man…' We were always blessed to see that, but it was nice to see it. Like, when I saw it today, I popped. You know, I just f*****g popped because he’s got some really, really dry good sense of humor.”

While fans have gotten to know Undertaker more and more over the years since he retired from the ring, as he's been doing his 1 deadMAN SHOW all over the world alongside many of WWE's Premium Live Events, those shows only peel back the curtain to a few thousand people at a time. A moment like Taker's interaction with HBK, however, has already reached over 545,000 times thus far on Twitter alone and should play no small part in showing the rest of the wrestling world what Nash already knows.

Kevin Nash sets the record straight on his contract status.

Elsewhere on Kliq This, Kevin Nash discussed reports circulating around that he'd signed a new professional wrestling contract at the tender age of 64.

While Nash has signed Legends contracts with WWE for his likeness and to serve as a brand ambassador for the company since working his final match back in 2018, he isn't looking to get back into the ring any time soon for pretty obvious reasons.

“We were talking about the WWE's acquisition of Jade Cargill. I, gushingly, said how attractive she was, Sean [Sean Oliver] said, ‘Did you see her show up at the Performance Center?' ‘She showed up in skin-tight back tights, a crop top with sunglasses and a headband.' It was pretty d*mn clear we were doing a little bit. Then, Sean threw a couple things back and forth and said, ‘So you wouldn't go to AEW?' I said, ‘Yeah, maybe for five or six million dollars and a private airplane, but the reason I was going to go just came and was signed by the WWE,'” Kevin Nash said via Fightful.

“I didn't say that I was signed. I didn't say I got a new deal. I didn't say any of that s**t, you stupid f**king wresting news people. Why don't you follow something up? You obviously didn't listen to it because you would have known I was talking about Jade, not about me, I didn't sign s**t. You couldn't get me in a f**king ring… you'd shoot me in the back of the head before I'd get into a ring. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was probably 46 when he did a Harley Race over the top and tore his pec. F**k. I blew a quad taking a step. You think I'm getting in the ring at 64?”

Would it be cool to see Nash get back in the on-screen wrestling game in some shape or form? Sure, the 64-year-old is a great talker and has an awesome look. But hey, if he knows the active part of his career is over, then so be it; thanks for the memories, “Big Daddy Cool.”