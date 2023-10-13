After taking a big loss to NXT in the ratings battle, 921,000 to 609,000, fans wondered how Tony Khan would handle the situation.

Would the AEW CEO, who talked a lot of smack heading into the show, address the situation with grace, thanking fans for watching and vowing to get 'em next time? Or would he opt to let the situation pass, quietly taking a loss and focusing on promoting the shows ahead?

Well, as it turns out, Khan went for option three and decided to attack NXT and WWE some more, informing fans that two of the longest streaks in professional wrestling were ended thanks to AEW.

“This week, 2 active decades-long ratings streaks from 2 great legends were ended,” Tony Khan tweeted. “With all due respect, until this week's head-to-head AEW on TBS vs WWE on USA, neither John Cena nor Undertaker had ever been on a WWE show with under 1 million total viewers + under 400k in the demo.”

Alright, are Khan's comments sort of disingenuous? Sure, criticizing Cena and Undertaker for not hitting a million views on a show where they were whooped by 312,000 is sort of like Broncos players chastizing the Dolphins for not going for the NFL record when they lost 70-20, but hey, don't just take my word for it; Booker T commented on TK's comments on his Hall of Fame podcast and let it be known that Khan has broken a few streaks of his own as of late.

“I gotta take a dig at this last comment that he made about the NXT rating. He said that it was the first time that John Cena and the Undertaker appeared in front of less than a million people for WWE, and the thing is, he’s got Edge and Christian and all of those guys… So it’s like, when you say stuff like that, you might want to think about it before you say stuff like that,” Booker T said via SE Scoops.

“Because Edge was in the main event. Edge was in the main event of that show, and they pulled 609 [thousand viewers]. The thing is, I’m sure, I’m sure Tony Khan thought that that was going to be a bigger number. I can’t be positive on this, but I can imagine that Tony Khan would have thought that AEW Dynamite would have gotten a bigger number.”

Discussing the matter further, Booker noted that, in his opinion, Khan should focus more on his product and less on WWE, as that's the same issue WCW experienced back in the day.

“I don’t know what Tony Khan’s modus operandi is, I don’t know what his fixation on WWE is, but I’ve said this once, I’ll say it a thousand times – Tony Khan got a h*ll of a product, he’s got a h*ll of a thing going, but I really think that just like WCW, they focused on ‘WWE, WWE,’ everything they were doing, they were trying to counterprogram every Monday night. What are they doing? What are they doing?’ And I really think that WCW thought themselves right out of the war because they were focused on winning and beating WWE when they had a h*ll of a product already,” Booker T said via SE Scoops.

Is Booker T right? Should Khan focus more on AEW and less on WWE? Maybe yes, maybe no, but another performer who will eventually see his name in the WWE Hall of Fame sees otherwise.

Matt Hardy complements Tony Khan's passionate social media use.

While Booker T isn't a huge fan of Tony Khan's tweeting, Matt Hardy, who has wrestled quite a few matches against the former member of Harlem Heat back in the day, actually digs what the AEW leader is doing, as he thinks it could draw more eyes to the product.

“I don’t think there’s such a thing as being too passionate about your show. Even when you talk about his methods of promotion, I just think it’s different strokes for different folks,” Matt Hardy said on his Extreme Life podcast via Fightful. “He’s a younger guy. Tony grew into the world of social media in his wrestling fandom. I think it’s just kind of what he knows. He knows that is a platform, he can put his opinion, he can put his promotions out, and people are going to see it. He has a large following, and he’s also such a figure in pro wrestling that has a ton of notoriety, so people are going to report on it, and it is going to make headlines. That’s what he’s been doing the last couple days, making headlines, but at the end of the day, the Internet audience, which he really depends on a lot for AEW, they are going to read those headlines, and there’s a good chance they’re gonna tune in just because it’s being talked about so much. The wrestling websites are gonna be picking up all these buck-wild Tony Khan tweets.”

On paper, Hardy's assertions aren't wrong, as Khan has been generating headlines and social media interactions for his on-the-fly tweeting, but will it actually pay off? Well, in Hardy's opinion, the answer is yes, as fans appreciate the passion.

“He’s passionate about pro wrestling, and I think he knows he can directly reach people, people who are like him,” Hardy said. “I think his mentality is of a diehard fan, and I feel like he interacts with diehard fans, and he feels like he’s able to reach diehard fans, and I think he feels like he can buy some equity with those people, especially if he’s not afraid to back down from WWE and the system.”