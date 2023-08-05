After weeks of anticipation and a groundswell of support that has grown to a staggering level rarely seen in the WWE Universe, LA Knight is walking into SummerSlam with all of the momentum in the world, especially after securing a win over Sheamus in the opening match of the go-home edition of SmackDown.

But before Knight took care of business against the “pasty mush mouth” and started dodging finishers left and right from a selection of the performers set to wrestle in the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal, he was given a microphone and a few minutes to address the fans in Akron and needless to say, the leader of Yeah Nation did not disappoint.

“Let me talk to ya! SummerSlam weekend, they say the biggest party of the Summer, right? Well, then I look ahead, and I see a 25-man battle royal, and I just happen to think about all of the competitors who could be in this thing,” LA Knight said as the graphic overtook the screen. “Now listen, that ain't everybody obviously, as you can tell, but there I see the land of misfit toys. A group of stooges, and if you've never been called a stooge before, I take pride in calling a stooge a stooge, ya stooge. Yeah! As a matter of fact, as I look at each of these guys, everyone has a chance; anybody can bring it home. I mean, you've even got The Miz over here, right? What's the matter? I thought that was “Mr. Must See TV,” right? Nah nah! Because if you ain't talking about this guy, somebody told you the wrong d*mn story, yeah! And then I look over at that pasty goof Sheamus, and I start thinking about the business that happens tonight. Because while that cross-eyed halfwit thinks he's going to walk down here, hey, don't get me wrong, Sheamus has done it all, he's been champion many times over, he's been a World Heavyweight Champion, he's been United States Champion, but tonight, we're gonna add one more accomplishment to that, because he hasn't been beat yet by the one and only, with everybody saying L-A-Knight. Yeah!”

Goodness gracious, can anyone cut a more cutting promo than the pride of Los Angeles, California?

Now granted, LA Knight had a lot to say about his opponents and the entire WWE Universe in the lead-up to Money in the Bank as well, and he watched as Damian Priest disengaged the carabiner hanging the green and gold briefcase from the rafters of the O2 Arena on his back in the middle of the ring but this time feels different, right? WWE can see the merchandise sales figures between LA Knight, Austin Theory, and Santos Escobar for that matter, and has to at least be considering giving the former Million Dollar Champion the rub, right? Well, if cash rules everything in WWE, then it's safe to say LA Knight might just be the money pick in the SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal.

LA Knight once laid out a crazy ultimatum to WWE creative.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to help promote SummerSlam, LA Knight talked about how he latched on with WWE after successful runs in Impact and the NWO and what it took to become one of the hottest performers in the entire promotion.

Ever the showman, Knight relayed to Dave Lagreca and company that he was so confident that his act would work in WWE that he told the promotion they could fire him if he wasn't over in three months.

“When I first came back in 2021, I said, ‘Look, here’s the deal,’ I said, ‘If you feel like I’m not getting over after three months, get me out of there.’ That’s how confident I was that just in a short amount of time, I’m gonna make this happen,” LA Knight said via Wrestling Headlines. “I know how to do this. I’ve been around it long enough to make that happen and you know, I had a little more help in NXT at least as far as billing and the way I was kind of used and whatnot. It’s been a little bit more of a struggle up here but somehow, some way, here we are.”

Credit to LA Knight for his confidence, but frankly, three months may have been too long of a runway, as it was clear he'd be a legitimate Superstar the second he first appeared on NXT and only has only built on that impression with marquee moment after marquee moment ever since. No matter how you slice it, the future looks bright for LA Knight. Yeah!