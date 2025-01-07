During the premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, Rhea Ripley recaptured the WWE Women's World Championship that she never lost back in 2024. In the process, she avenged her SummerSlam loss to Liv Morgan for that same title and exercised the demons in her dreams. As she celebrated, one of WWE's biggest legends, the Undertaker, joined her in the process.

“THE UNDERTAKER IS HERE!!! #RawOnNetflix,” posted WWE's official account on X, formerly Twitter, Monday Night during the Raw on Netflix premiere.

As WWE moves into the Netflix era, the level of excitement for the product might be the highest it has ever been. Tonight's premiere episode on Netflix is the first one of a 10-year. $5 billion contract between the world's biggest streaming service and its biggest professional wrestling promotion. By bringing out the Undertaker, one of the promotion's most iconic stars, to celebrate with a young champion like Ripley, it shows that WWE has faith in the young Australian wrestler to be one of the promotion's brightest stars for years to come.

Rhea Ripley looks to capitalize on 2nd run with WWE Women's Championship

This will be Ripley's second reign with the title she now holds. She had a record-breaking run with the belt the first time around, culminating in a thrilling title defense against Becky Lynch in the opening match of WrestleMania 40. Ripley's character arc has turned her back into the role of a beloved bada** babyface, and this could be the start of an amazing hero run for her. Many fans would love to see her face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania. If Sky wins the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, she could challenge Ripley at WrestleMania 41 in April.

“RHEA RIPLEY IS THE NEW WOMEN'S CHAMPION,” posted wrestling fan @CrispyWrestlin on X, formerly Twitter. “RHEA VS IYO AT MANIA PLEASEEEEEEEE #WWERaw.”

Whether it's Sky, or Lyra Valkyria, a returning Becky Lynch, a promoted Roxanne Perez or another former rival like Raquel Rodriguez, Ripley will certainly have her hands full. Numerous legends, fans, analysts and fellow wrestlers are excited to see another Ripley title reign. Can she deliver an even better championship run than in her first run with the strap? That is a scenario that excites thousands, if not millions, of pro wrestling fans worldwide.