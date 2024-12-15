After emerging from the back to get in Liv Morgan's face after her big win over IYO SKY at Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhea Ripley was feeling herself, so much so that she stuck around to talk about it with Peter Rosenberg and Jackie Redmond on the WWE postshow.

Discussing her decision to fly out to Long Island just to mean mug the new Judgment Day's leader, Ripley let it be known that her decision was simple: she wanted to see who won the match and let them know that she was waiting for her shot at the belt.

“Yeah, I mean, I wanted to obviously see what the outcome was going to be with this match, I wanted to see if I was going to be fighting, to face IYO, or Liv,” Ripley told Rosenberg and Redmond. “And Liv walked out victorious. Obviously, I want to take the title from Liv, so I thought the best thing that I could do was to walk out there as calm as possible and intimidate the absolute crap out of her.”

Asked what she's thinking about while standing mere feet away from Morgan in such a high-profile situation, Ripley noted that her eye remains firmly planted on the future, as she can only change what is about to come instead of what has already passed.

“About the future. I'm thinking about the future, the past is the past, and at the end of the day, I can't reverse that. I can't get back the things that I lost, the things she took from me,” Ripley noted. “The one thing that I can do is look to the future and that Woman's World Championship and know that it's going to be mine one day.”

Whether it happens on the first RAW on Netflix, at the Royal Rumble, on the next Saturday Night's Main Event, or at a future PLE like Survivor Series or even WrestleMania 41, it's clear one day, Ripley and Morgan will get their chance to duke it out in the future once more. When that happens, it's safe to assume that Ripley will be ready to make the future hers instead of adding another regret to her resume.