A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a huge win over the “Ballsy Baddies,” Natalya and Shotzi, on SmackDown in the lead-up to their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who do not have a tag team name, were riding high, so much so that when Megan Morant and the SmackDown LowDown crew came around for comment, the duo sent a message to their for future foes, Lita and Becky Lynch.

“Listen Megan, it is so hard to not be this confident right now,” Rodriquez said. “I mean, we came off of a hot WrestleMania, victorious on RAW, victorious on SmackDown, but we have to remember it’s not just anyone we’re facing. We are facing Hall of Famer Lita and future Hall of Famer Becky Lynch, so anyone who wants to step up to us, literally, we are not backing down for no one or nothing, or nada!”

“Tell ‘um that if anyone wants to disagree that Raquel and I should not be the number one contenders,” Morgan added. “Well then, after Monday, when we become the new tag team champions, they can come find us.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Will Morgan and Rodriguez be able to add another championship reign to their respective careers? Only time will tell, but considering Lita probably isn’t too long for the regular RAW roster, the timing might be right for Morgan and Rodriguez to solidify their union and march forward together as traveling champions atop both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. To paraphrase Morgan, you’d love to “watch” it happen.